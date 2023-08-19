A late goal to Luke Lawrence sealed a memorable seven-point win for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes over Coolamon.
In what was MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe's last game at the helm, the Goannas overcame some inaccuracy woes to claim a 6.15 (51) to 6.8 (44) win over the Hoppers.
The Gooannas had got out to a 10-point lead early in the fourth term after a goal from Patrick Gardiner however the Hoppers soon responded through Tim Oosterhoff who kicked his fourth of the afternoon.
The Hoppers then had three consecutive behinds to reduce the margin to just the single point before Lawrence sealed the game for the Goannas.
An elated Rowe admitted that he was pretty excited when Lawrence was able to go back and calmly slot the set shot after a strong contested mark.
"There was a fair bit of happiness to be honest," Rowe said.
"It got to that point where it was one point and the ball was in their goal square.
"There was a really important contest there and there was a bit of a scrap between Alex McCormack and a Coolamon forward and then Ben Halse took the mark.
"Next thing you know we've got it down the other end and Luke kicks such a clutch goal.
"There was even a bit of theatre about it doing it in front of where the ressies sit and them being able to cheer him on and get around it.
"Footy's an amazing game the way it can make you feel, it can take you to the depths but it can make you feel elated and it was a really special moment."
Lawrence was one of the Goannas best while Rowe also noted the performances of a number of MCUE players including Ryan Turnbull and Doug Arthur.
"Ryan Turnbull was just unbelievable," he said.
"He's had a few purple patches this year Rabs where I reckon he's had three or four weeks in a row where he's been on another level.
"Certainly when he did his hammy that day at Narrandera he was on another level and he's gone and got his hammy right and I just thought he was incredible today.
"I thought that our midfield brigade was actually unbelievable, I thought Nelson (Foley) did what he does every single week and fronts up, he's combative on the inside and he's composed on the outside and gets plenty of footy.
"He's dangerous around goal and he was really good then Doug Arthur without a doubt had his best game at first grade level ever.
"He was so composed and really good on the wing and Harry Fitz to his credit I think he can lay claim to being an A grade RFL midfielder which is great.
"Luke Lawrence's development has been exceptional and Ethan Schiller when he's fit and confident is someone who is so clean and so agile.
"He's a guy that will get you out of heavy traffic and run away from the contest and I thought all of those guys amongst others were really, really good today."
The win brings to an end an enjoyable journey at the Goannas for Rowe and he agreed that it was a great way to finish his tenure.
"Yeah it was absolutely terrific," he said.
"More importantly it was just a great way for the club to finish the season, it's a tough thing to come down from and to process when you realise two weeks out that you are not going to extend your season.
"For us to achieve what we have since that point is a really positive reflection on our group and our club.
"We went in with a pride and enjoyment and passion theme over the last couple of weeks and we've just shown that in abundance.
"It was almost crazy just coming in at three quarter time and we'd led at quarter time, half time and three quarter time and it was tight.
"Of course what we did today it doesn't right all the wrongs of the past but right now that's how we feel.
"We feel like we've righted some wrongs and we feel really proud of the way that we've played footy the last three weeks and we feel that we've really taken ourselves away from that also ran type of end result.
"We will still have moments over the next month where you realise you've missed out by a draw and what could've been but right now there's no point taking away the enjoyment.
"I think the club is on a bit of a high right now and there's an amazing feeling in the sheds and everyone is very engaged with our club.
"It's such an enjoyable way to finish the season even if it's only momentary, I wouldn't want it to finish any other way and it's a really good feeling to be honest."
Full Time
MCUE 1.9 2.12 4.15 6.15 (51)
Coolamon 2.1 3.3 5.5 6.8 (44)
GOALS: MCUE: R.Turnbull 1, L.Lawrence 1, J.Scott 1, W.Morshead 1, P.Gardiner 1, N.Foley 1; Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 4, A.Macauley 1, S.Darcy 1
BEST: MCUE: R.Turnbull, N.Foley, D.Arthur, E.Schiller, H.Fitzsimmons, L.Lawrence; Coolamon: B.Wood, B.Glyde, T.Oosterhoff, P.Walker, J.Redfern, J.Maslin
