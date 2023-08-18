Kangaroos are chasing one more win to ensure hosting rights for next week's qualifying final.
The Wagga club is second coming into the final round of the season but could drop to fourth if results don't go their way.
They are one of three teams on 22 points, alongside Tumut, who have the bye, and Young, who tackle last-placed Junee on Saturday.
It just adds incentive to their clash against Albury at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"We're sitting second now so it would be nice to come away with a win on the weekend," captain-coach Nathan Rose said.
Kangaroos are coming off a big win over Junee themselves.
Rose is not only looking to build their momentum but get one back on Albury, who got the better of them earlier this season.
"Albury got one up on us earlier in the year so it would be nice to get one back up on them," he said.
"Especially at this time of the year going into finals."
Albury also have plenty to play for with a win likely to be enough to keep their season alive with a significant points differential advantage over sixth-placed Gundagai.
Rose is wary of their rivals with plenty to play for.
"It's going to be another good game just due to us trying to secure second spot and they are also trying to secure their finals spot," he said.
"I'm sure it will be a tough game."
Rose is just looking to build off their 60-6 win over Junee last week.
Kangaroos will take an unchanged line up into the clash meaning Rose will again be partnered by Latrell Siegwalt in the halves.
It was a change that certainly worked last time.
Albury are set to have a couple of changes with Isaac Carpenter names to make his return from injury in the front row.
Captain Lachie Munro and coach Justin Carney are also back in the side.
The Thunder haven't played in a month with points from their last two byes edging them past Gundagai, who have won two more games than them this season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
