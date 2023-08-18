Driver admits to hitting speeds of up to 170km/h during highway chase

A driver has admitted to leading police on a lengthy pursuit that reached speeds of up to 170km/h across southern NSW last month.
Nasrin Saeedi pleaded guilty to two charges - exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and driving dangerously in a police pursuit - before Magistrate Don McLennan in Gundagai Local Court on Friday.
A further charge of driving recklessly/furiously or in a speed/manner dangerous levelled against the 36-year-old was withdrawn and dismissed.
Saeedi was charged after motorists made multiple triple zero calls reporting a northbound white Mercedes was being driven dangerously along the Hume Highway north of Holbrook about 2.15pm on July 22.
Riverina Highway Patrol officers attempted to intercept the vehicle at South Gundagai but Saeedi failed to stop when directed and a pursuit was initiated.
Police said the Mercedes reached speeds of up to 170km/h during the chase.
Road spikes were deployed, puncturing two of the car's tyres, but Saeedi continued north until the vehicle was stopped by a police roadblock south of Yass.
An officer then used a baton to smash one of the car's windows and arrest her.
Saeedi was taken to Yass police station, before taken to Yass Hospital for blood and urine samples.
She remains on bail and the case will return to Gundagai Local Court on October 13.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
