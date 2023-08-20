After more than a decade of fighting to call Wagga her forever home, Stina Constantine is celebrating a win.
Two years after being told she had 30 days to leave the country and return to Norway, the former Miss Wagga finally received news of her permanent residency on Friday after 23 years living in Australia.
She has spent more than half of that time fighting for her visa, and Miss Constantine said it has been a journey that cost more than $17,000, and been crushing to her morale.
"It's been a long, baffling, and arduous 13-plus years of trying to make Australia my home," she said.
"At nearly every turn there was curve ball thrown my way, with a a way forward I would have thought should have been common sense action, but it seemed not so.
"It's also been a very expensive journey, both mentally and financially. Particularly these last couple of rounds of this fight which left me mentally fatigued. I needed to do a lot of internal work and care to be able to continue the battle."
The much-loved resident of Wagga who came to public attention when she became city ambassador as Miss Wagga winner in 2018. She has used her training in psychology and social work with separated families and their children, and high conflict families.
Miss Constantine also worked with charity Country Hope, a charity for children suffering from cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Miss Constantine was forced re-apply for residency in Australia after completing a degree in psychology, despite living in the country since she was 11 years old.
Her visa troubles started because of an administrative error made by her educational institution.
Under the strict rules of Australia's immigration system, she was was served with a deportation order. She decided to fight.
Then COVID-19 brought Australia's immigration system come to a complete standstill.
She received a bridging visa to fight the matter in court, leaving her with the burden of trawling through decades worth of documents, and attending appointments to prove she deserved to live in the country she'd already spent most of her life.
She was forced to prove competency in English three times, despite having done most of her schooling in Australia.
The community raillied behind her. A petition of support received more than 14,000 signatures, and a Go Fund Me campaign was set up to help cover her legal costs.
Her appeals to stay in Wagga were unsuccessful.
After an intervention by then-immigration minister Alex Hawke in 2021, Miss Constantine was granted another two-year visa.
Miss Constantine said being granted another short stay visa instead of residency after all she'd been through was devastating.
"When you've lived through facing an unjust deportation and asked for ministerial intervention that is only rarely exercised, you know you're battling against all odds," she said
"To be given two years from there to sort something else out when we were all in a pandemic and borders closed was entirely crushing.
"That level of uncertainty sustained for as long as it did is exhausting."
After finally receiving her residency, Miss Constantine said she was grateful to the community for making her feel wanted, and supporting her through the process.
"I often get asked why I chose to stay, and my simple answer is the community, and a calling," she said.
"This community both helped raise me, and has backed my every endeavour with love and generosity.
"I feel called to be here. I have a deep sense that there is more that I have to offer."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
