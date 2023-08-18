Man jailed for holding knife to cop's neck and threatening to kill

The Daily Advertiser
Ashley Rei Paku jailed after Tumut police pursuit ends in knife threat on officer

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 19 2023 - 5:00am
A man who led police on a pursuit before holding a knife to an officer's neck and threatening to kill him has been jailed.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

