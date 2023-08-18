Snakeskin has seen plenty of the countryside of late but was finally able to deliver.
After racing twice at Menangle before a trip to Bendigo last week, the two-year-old was able to bring up his first win at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
He had finished runner-up in three of his first eight starts but was able to produce the goods dropping back from feature racing.
Reinsman Jackson Painting was pleased to see him breakthrough.
"He got his bonus after going through the Nutrien Series where he didn't disgrace himself," Painting said.
"We probably drove him a little bit negative in the final so he probably should have run third or fourth but that's hindsight.
"We went good today, got his bonus and will now have a short little let up and go into the Breeders Challenge."
After finishing second in his heat, Snakeskin had to settle for a sixth in the $175,000 final.
He was beaten 46.2 metres by The Bigboss with Greg Sugars taking the reins for Euroley trainer David Kennedy.
Painting thought there was plenty of merit in the performance.
"We probably should have went forward at the start but we didn't want him getting caught in the middle of nowhere and having to do too much work," he said.
"That's hindsight but he didn't disgrace himself and hit the line really good last week.
"He did it nice and easy today and is just improving every run.
"I think he's going to make a really nice three-year-old."
Dropping back in class, Snakeskin was allowed to settle from his wide draw before being sent around the field by Painting to find the front.
From there the $1.50 favourite was able to dictate terms and went on to win by 11 metres.
Painting expects the son of Sweet Lou to continue to develop after unplaced efforts in three of his first four starts.
"He's a real big colt and is as green as grass," he said.
"He didn't know anything when Grimo (Jason Grimson) sent him down to us but he's learning every time he goes to the races and the penny is starting to drop now.
"Next year you will definitely see the best of him."
Meanwhile group one winner School Captain made it three wins in a row at Wagga this season.
Last year's Breeders Crown winner was again able to dictate to his older rivals before outsprinting them in the finish.
Running a last quarter of 26.7 seconds, School Captain ($1.07 fav) went on to down Tashs Spartan ($126) by 4.1 metres.
While it wasn't a big victory, trainer-driver Nathan Jack is happy with his build up.
"We were only there to have another run today, we weren't out there to break any records and it's a pretty ordinary day," Jack said.
"I'm really happy with him.
"Today his heart rate was really, really low and it usually says he's pretty good and on track."
It's set to be the last trip to Wagga for School Captain with his next race in the Vicbred Super Series heats.
It was part of a race-to-race double for the former Uranquinty reinsman who also tasted success with Half Price Bride for Victorian trainer Mark Watson.
