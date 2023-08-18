Turvey Park will welcome back an important trio ahead of their clash against Narrandera on Saturday.
The Bulldogs make the trip to Narrandera Sportsground and will go in favourites to grab a win over the Eagles and subsequently claim the Riverina League minor premiership.
Adding to their chances is the return of Jack Glanvill, Andrew Emery and captain Josh Ashcroft.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was looking forward to having the trio return ahead of the upcoming finals series.
"They're three big ins," Mazzocchi said.
"Our captain Josh Ashcroft, Andrew Emery who's had an outstanding year and then Jack Glanvill.
"He's only played the couple of games for us but he's a class footballer and he's going to go a long way in the future with his football.
"They're three massive ins for us and we are sort of nearing full strength.
"Unfortunately Jesse Margosis just has a bit of a quad that he felt at training a couple of weeks ago after Leeton and he just chose to make sure that we get him right.
"So he won't play this week and there's a couple of really unlucky boys that will go back to the seconds after playing really well.
"The hardest thing about my job is having to tell blokes that they have to play seconds but if we weren't in this situation and we didn't have a strong squad then we wouldn't be preparing ourselves for a finals series.
"It's the positives and the negatives of coaching."
Oscar Jenkins and Ben Lewington are the pair that drop back to reserve grade for Turvey Park's trip to Narrandera.
The Bulldogs haven't played at Narrandera Sportsground since last years semi-final and Mazzocchi said he was looking forward to getting back to where the majority of the Riverina League finals are held.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"We obviously had a semi-final loss out there last year against Coolamon but I thought we actually played some really good footy that day and unfortunately we went down by a couple of goals.
"Our game plan is based around knowing that finals are played on big grounds and I think it will hold up well.
"But this week will be a good way to have a look and test it out and work out if we need to change anything going forward."
Bulldogs forward Brad Ashcroft is part of the three-way race to claim this years Stewart Fraser Medal as he heads into the final round only three goals behind current leader Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Sam Stening.
While supporting Ashcroft in his quest to claim the medal, Mazzocchi said he wouldn't be changing anything to give him more supply during the contest against the Eagles.
"We obviously want to help him but we won't be changing our game style just to base it around Brad potentially winning a medal," he said.
"This week is so important to us preparing for a finals series so we won't do anything differently.
"Brad always gets a good look at it and he's such a focal point for us so he will have a lot of supply this week.
"If it turns out that he has a really good day and kicks a bag and wins the goalkicking medal then we will be absolutely rapt.
"But going into the game it won't be a massive focus that we do anything different to ensure he does it.
"He knows that, it's a team game and he would rather us playing team footy than to change things just to suit him."
