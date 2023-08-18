The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Southcity looks to finish season with a bang

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 18 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park 1993 premiership player Glenn Leggett and Southcity captain-coach Kyle McCarthy in the replica jumpers the Bulls will wear at Harris Park on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Turvey Park 1993 premiership player Glenn Leggett and Southcity captain-coach Kyle McCarthy in the replica jumpers the Bulls will wear at Harris Park on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Southcity are looking to take some inspiration from the past to help them finish their season on a winning note.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.