Southcity looks to finish season with a bang

Southcity are looking to take some inspiration from the past to help them finish their season on a winning note.
The Bulls will be wearing replica Turvey Park jumpers for their clash against Gundagai at Harris Park on Sunday.
It's part of their celebrations of the three premierships the Lions won in 1993.
Captain-coach Kyle McCarthy is hoping the side can lift on the big day to score their third win of the season.
"We'd like to disrupt a few teams and go out with a win," McCarthy said.
"It would be good."
READ MORE
McCarthy's father Michael was part of the reserve grade premiership 30 years ago.
He's hoping to put on a good display as part of the big day.
"It was obviously a big day in '93 and with a lot of old boys around, a lot of blokes I remember when I was a kid and Dad was playing so hopefully we can put a show on for them," McCarthy said.
Southcity got off to a good start against Tumut last week but couldn't sustain it.
It's something he's looking to build on against a Tigers outfit that need a win to boost their chances of playing finals.
"We were good early but fell into a bit of a heap," McCarthy said.
"We have to start well again.
"We didn't start well the last time we played them and had to play catch ups.
"If we can get off to a good lead hopefully we will be in good stead and will be fitter being the back end of the year and hopefully hold on."
The day will celebrate the last of Turvey Park's four Group Nine premierships with a trio of former Sydney stars helping lift the side to a 24-10 grand final win over Gundagai.
Captain-coach Billy Noke linked with the club straight from Westerns Suburbs while NSW State Of Origin player Tony Rampling and Wayne Taekata also part of the side.
With Turvey Park celebrating three premierships, Joe Leggett expects plenty of familiar faces to return for the celebrations.
Many of which he hasn't seen since 1993.
It's something that keeps the legacy of the club alive.
"It's a shame as it was always a well-known club," Leggett said.
"Blokes like Steve Mortimer went to Sydney as was nicknamed Turvey because of where he was from.
"It's always a shame when clubs disappear but it's just the way things are these days."
Leggett hopes their win over Gundagai will prove to be an omen for Sunday.
"A lot of them I haven't seen since that '93 grand final," he said.
"It would be nice to get another win over Gundagai."
Southcity have named an unchanged starting line up to their 40-16 loss to Tumut.
Meanwhile Gundagai are desperate for a victory in their hopes to keep their season alive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.