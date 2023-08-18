The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Collingullie-Glenfield Park will be without Jayden Klemke for their clash against Leeton-Whitton

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 18 2023 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Klemke will miss Collingullie's clash against Leeton-Whitton on Saturday through soreness. Picture by Les Smith
Jayden Klemke will miss Collingullie's clash against Leeton-Whitton on Saturday through soreness. Picture by Les Smith

Collingullie-Glenfield Park will be without experienced forward Jayden Klemke for their must-win clash against Leeton-Whitton on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.