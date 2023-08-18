Collingullie-Glenfield Park will be without experienced forward Jayden Klemke for their must-win clash against Leeton-Whitton on Saturday.
Klemke is one of four changes for the Demons ahead of their clash with the Crows with Josh Gunning, Dan Kennedy and Brodi Williams also coming out of the side that defeated Griffith last weekend.
Demons coach Nick Perryman confirmed that Klemke would be rested this week after battling on through soreness over the past couple of games.
"Jaydo has been really sore the past couple of weeks," Perryman said.
"He's just been fighting through it and he's a competitor so we've just needed him to fight through the last couple of weeks.
"He's pretty banged up so he needed the week off."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Perryman agreed to a degree that the move was to potentially preserve Klemke for finals if the Demons were to qualify but also admitted that playing the forward this weekend could've potentially put him at risk of injury.
"Yeah it's a little bit of both," he said.
"He was touch and go to go last week and he got through so he knows his body pretty well and he said this week might've put him at a risk.
"He will just have a rest and hopefully things can go our way on the weekend and he can play again this year."
It's not all bad news for the Demons though with Steven Jolliffe, Noah Harper, Dan Frawley and Sam Durnan all returning for the trip to Leeton.
The quartet add a fair bit of experience and class to the side and Perryman was looking forward to having them back for such an important game.
"There's obviously a couple out but those guys match up pretty well and they are a bit like for like with the guys going out," he said.
"It's good to get those guys back in the team."
The Demons are still very much in the hunt to play finals this season however it is going to require either Coolamon or Wagga Tigers to record a loss this weekend.
In addition to either the Hoppers or Tigers recording a loss, the Demons also need to make up some percentage on the pair.
For Perryman it gives his side a simple objective which they must achieve if they want to have any chance of playing finals.
"It's pretty simple to be honest," he said.
"We just need to play good footy, we need to be strong defensively and clinical in attack.
"That's our focus and just control what we can control and if we can play a really good game of footy then hopefully the result takes care of itself."
Another story line heading into the game is the race for the Stewart Fraser Medal between Demons forward Sam Stening, Coolamon's Tim Oosterhoff and Turvey Park's Brad Ashcroft.
Stening has a two-goal buffer heading into the final round and is vying to go back-to-back after clinching it last year edging out then Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong forward George Alexander.
Perryman however said that the medal focus hadn't been brought up in the lead up to the game and their focus purely was on securing victory.
"To be honest we haven't really thought about it or spoken about it," he said.
"If it happens it happens but our main priority is being as efficient as we can going forward.
"Whether that's through Sam or through anyone else it doesn't worry me or worry him.
"It's just about us kicking as many goals as we can and whoever kicks them, kicks them."
