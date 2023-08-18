So our much-travelled Prime Minister Mr Albanese suggested the NSW Premier declare a public holiday if the Matildas won the World Cup.
A message to our Premier Chris Minns: Our nurses, ambos and firefighters have been kicking goals - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - for years, yet you continue to ignore them.
Why is there so much emphasis on (winning) sport these days, yet our life-savers are ignored.
Peter Dolden, Wagga
I was interested to read, in Keith Favell's letter (DA Letters August 14), his mention of "500 or so First Nations" of Indigenous Australians.
I have previously (a letter somewhere in mid-May) noted that number as the highest that I've seen mentioned in articles and commentary: for instance, Warren Mundine MP says that there are "300 ownership groups"; deadlystory.com mentions "280 mobs [co-labelled 'tribes'] ... and even more clans [co-labelled 'family groups']".
If Mr Favell can cite an authoritative reference for his "500" it would be handy.
The question is important because The Voice, if it becomes real, will probably have about 24 members - that's what the Labor Party's Working Group Report suggests.
So, if there are 500 "Nations" then about 476 (95 per cent) will not have a seat at the table; if Mundine is correct there will still be 276 voiceless "Nations" (90 per cent). Were the next parliament to consist of MPs from only 10 percent of electorates would we be happy with that?
It's very nice to say, "Oh we'll work out the details later" - but if every likely result looks like a stinker, then we must demand to know whether the idea itself is viable.
A definition of "nation" would also be useful - if I used the word "tribe" as a synonym (following the lead of deadlystory.com), I'd expect howls of protest and calls for my colonialist head.
Joy Lubawy (DA Letters, August 15) is right in saying letters give us a chance to understand how others are thinking in regard to the Referendum.
However, perhaps more important is to also understand why they are thinking like that.
Putting aside for the moment my opposition to insertion of a racial clause in our Constitution and my belief it will be divisive in our society, what I would like to hear is some concrete reason why 'Riverina for Yes 23' are so confident the Voice will work.
I can't be sold on feel good comments like "it is a step in the right direction" or "Our First Nations people are our X-factor making us who we are".
If I am to be persuaded to vote YES then I, and presumably many others, need somebody to convince us through sound reasoning why the proposed bureaucracy of the Voice will be able to make any better practical recommendations to government than Aboriginal individuals or groups have made in the past.
Otherwise the untold millions of dollars it will cost to operate it annually would be better spent providing services on the ground to the disadvantaged people who need it.
Recently, I have noticed several advertisements promoting so-called 'clean gas' in some major publications. This is misleading advertising by the fossil fuel companies, who wish to promote this product.
Gas is no longer considered to be a clean energy source.
Recent research has linked gas use in the home to childhood asthma and other serious illnesses like cancer.
Asthma treatment alone costs the Australian health system millions of dollars annually.
Gas is not viable for the health of the planet, either. It is an emissions-intensive pollutant which is contributing to global warming. Gas is not clean energy. It needs to be phased out.
