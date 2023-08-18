The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Firefighters, cops attend truck blaze at Table Top

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated August 18 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters attend a truck fire on the Davey Road exchange with the Hume Highway at Table Top. Picture by Mark Jesser
Firefighters attend a truck fire on the Davey Road exchange with the Hume Highway at Table Top. Picture by Mark Jesser

Hazardous material experts have been called to a truck blaze at Table Top in the early hours of Friday morning, amid fears its load of lithium batteries could release toxic fumes and reignite the flames.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.