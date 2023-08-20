The Daily Advertiser
Uncle Hewitt Whyman to present statement of international support for Voice to Linda Burney

By Dan Holmes
August 21 2023 - 5:00am
Bernard Higgins and Uncle Hewitt Whyman unveil the statement signed by representatives of 72 countries in support of the Voice to Parliament. Picture by Dan Holmes
A statement of international support for the Voice to Parliament has been unveiled in for the first time in Wagga.

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

