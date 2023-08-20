A statement of international support for the Voice to Parliament has been unveiled in for the first time in Wagga.
Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Hewitt Whyman obtained the statement of support, cosigned by representatives of 72 countries at the Initiatives of Change (IofC) Conference in Caux, Switzerland with the help of Uncle Shane Charles, and Leeton and District Local Aboriginal Land Council member Elijah Ingram.
The statement calls on Australians to vote yes in the upcoming referendum to "heal the wounds of the past". It echoes the words of activist Faith Bandler in the 1967 referendum, "the eyes of the world are on Australia".
The statement was revealed to an enthusiastic audience at the Curious Rabbit on Thursday, where the signatures of local activists joined those of IofC delegates.
Uncle Hewitt said it was important people who saw the document saw grassroots as well as international support for constitutional recognition.
"There's an opportunity for this group, if they wish to sign that with those 72 countries, because we are one of those 72 countries - I've already signed it," he said.
"When you see the parchment - note the names. I asked people to write in their name and country.
"I carted that thing around with me everywhere for seven days, and even as we were leaving people kept asking me if they could sign it ... they were fighting for pens."
Now, Uncle Hewitt will put together a delegation to take the statement of support to Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Linda Burney.
"Linda needs all the support we can give her," Uncle Hewitt said.
Australians are tipped to go to the polls in October to vote on whether to add recognition for Aboriginal Australians to the constitution.
This proposal would acknowledge their presence on the continent prior to European settlement, and establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
The referendum question put to the public will be:
In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia
In effect, would establish an Aboriginal advisory body to parliament and executive government, with the composition and operations of the body to be determined by the government of the day.
Yes23 Riverina team leader Peita Vincent said the No campaign were relying dirty tactics to win the day.
She said people who want to see the referendum succeed should take an active role in the campaign.
"One of the reasons I'm part of this is I can't imagine what it's like to not be counted as a person. The one thing this will give our First Nations people is self determination, and who doesn't want that?" she said.
"There's a lot of dis and misinformation being spread on purpose.
"Please join us. We have events coming up very soon. We'll be looking for volunteers to do things like letter boxing, phone banking, and all those kinds of campaign things."
RMIT University's FactLab and the Australian Electoral Commission have said the overwhelming majority of arguments being put forward by the no campaign are either wrong, or misleading.
Ms Burney's office was contacted for comment, but did not respond prior to publication
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
