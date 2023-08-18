It's not springtime just yet but it is showtime for one Riverina community.
The Ganmain Show will kick off the region's 2023 show season this weekend, with everything from dog trials to Dagwood Dogs.
Ganmain Show Society secretary Kendra Kerrisk said the annual agricultural showcase would be fun for the whole family.
"It's got everything you expect from a country show. It's a nice place to bring kids because it's safe, it's not too big and has a really lovely atmosphere," she said.
"This year our key attractions are the axemen's association - the classic woodchopping.
"We've also got Charlie the ridden steer, a huge Brahman steer that will be ridden around the showgrounds, and coming with Charlie we have Bobby and Harley, who I believe is the biggest Brahman steer in the country at the moment."
At the end of the day, the winning log from the woodchopping competition will be auctioned to raise money for the show society's former secretary Sharon Walsh, who is battling pancreatic cancer.
On the agricultural side, the highlight will be the final round of the inter-school junior auctioneer competition.
The student competitors will auction off stock to real bidders from the general public for the first time.
As well as all the usual show rides and sideshow alley, there will be Esky races, showjumping, dog championships, quickshear, yard dog trials and more.
The 113th annual Ganmain Show will be held on August 19 at the Ganmain Showground.
Tickets can be pre-purchased online through 123tix.com.au for $15 for adults, $10 concession and $5 for secondary students, or a family bundle for $30, with electronic ticketholders in the draw for a $100 lucky gate prize.
More information is available on the show's webpage.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
