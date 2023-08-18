The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Elise Smith to join Ua Ravu in making NRLW debut for Canberra Raiders

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 18 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Elise Smith will be the second Riverina product in as many weeks to make her NRLW debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.