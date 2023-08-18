Elise Smith will be the second Riverina product in as many weeks to make her NRLW debut.
Smith has been named to start in the second row for Canberra Raiders as part of their double header at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The Junee product has been an unused number 18 twice this season, but will get her chance to shine against Parramatta.
She will be joined by Ua Ravu in the side this week after the Leeton junior made her debut in last week's golden-point thriller against St George Illawarra.
Ravu is thrilled to be part of Smith's debut.
"I've been manifesting this moment for her since the beginning and I'm pretty proud we can run out together at home," Ravu said.
"Our first home game together in the green and white.
"It's pretty special.
"We've played a lot of footy together so it will be pretty good."
READ MORE
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick is also excited to see Smith make her debut five rounds into the season.
"She's trained really hard, worked a lot on her game and this level is new to her but she deserves her chance," Borthwick said.
"I know the girls are really excited to run out there on Sunday.
"I know there will be a lot of support in Junee for her as well and I'm looking forward to seeing Elise rip in on Sunday."
Borthwick expects to see plenty of damaging runs from Smith as the Raiders look to keep themselves in the top four.
"She's an aggressive runner of the football, she runs really good lines and her defence has picked up as well," he said.
"She's worked hard on that in the pre-season and will bring a lot of energy for us on that edge."
Ravu only got a taste of NRLW last week.
However after making the move to Canberra this season, the 26-year-old was thrilled to achieve a life goal.
"It was pretty surreal and something I've been wanting to do for a very long time," Ravu said.
"I said to a few of the girls that when I stepped onto the field it felt like another universe.
"It was pretty cool."
Ravu only came on for the last two minutes of golden point but still managed to make a big impact, almost scoring the match winner before Zahara Temara kicked a field goal to see the Raiders make it three wins in a row.
The 26-year-old was pleased to contribute to the 19-18 win.
"I had a feeling I wouldn't get through but I thought what the heck, I've just got on the field why not give it a go," Ravu said.
"I looked up and I saw Zahara ready to take the field goal and I knew we had it in the bag when I saw her there.
"It was pretty cool."
The Raiders pair will take on another Riverina product on Sunday with Hay's Rachael Pearson lining up for the Eels.
Ravu hopes to see more talent for the region follow in their footsteps.
"There's a lot of unhinged talent in the Riverina region," she said.
"I played in the Country Champs in 2019 and Riverina took it out.
"That's got a lot to say about the girls back there.
"People like Tess Staines, who is playing for the Tigers this year as well, Lele Katoa who played for the Dragons back in 2019, and there's a lot of hidden talent that people haven't seen yet.
"I can't wait to see more girls coming through."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.