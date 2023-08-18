Coolamon assistant coach Allister Clarke is one of four very important inclusions ahead of the Hoppers must win clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday.
Clarke, Nick Pleming, Hayden Bradley and Hugh Wakefield all come in for the clash with the Goannas while Nick Buchanan, Tom Holden, Chase Grintell and Will McGowan are the four omissions.
The Hoppers find themselves in a weird situation where a win could potentially secure them a spot in next weekend's qualifying final against either Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Turvey Park while a loss could mean they miss out on finals entirely.
It's a crucial match for the Hoppers and Clarke said the group was looking forward to the challenge ahead of them.
"Yeah I think everyone is really excited to get into it," Clarke said.
"Unfortunately we've put ourselves in a position where it's all on the line just to make sure we actually make finals.
"We could end up in a pretty good spot if we do get the win but I think everyone is pretty excited to get into it.
"We've put ourselves in a position where we've won enough games through the year that even with the bad periods we are still a chance to finish in an okay position hopefully.
"I think after the last couple of weeks we're certainly looking to bounce back and come into the finals with a bit of form as well."
The Hoppers enter the clash against the Goannas after back-to-back losses and Clarke conceded they had potentially fallen away in periods over the past fortnight which led to them going down in both contests.
"I mean we've talked internally and while I was away I was keeping in touch with Jake (Barrett) and Marshal (Macauley)," he said.
"I just feel like anytime we've played we haven't been performing as well as we'd like.
"There's just been periods where maybe there's been a bit of ill discipline or our transition from defence into attack has not been good enough and we've got to improve on that.
"There's also been times where just our offensive play and ability to back ourselves with taking on the kicks through the corridor or utilising the big forwards that we have and hoping we have the small forwards pressure there as well.
"We just need to make sure that we can get back to that this weekend and hopefully for the next five weeks of footy if we can be continuing to go.
"I think getting that confidence back and playing with that discipline and trust within our group will be what sures us up anyway."
While unable to make finals themselves, the Goannas have plenty to play for and they will be wanting to send co-coach Jeremy Rowe off as a winner in his final game at the helm.
Clarke was well aware the Goannas would simply not just lie over and was predicting them to show up with a point to prove.
"I think regardless we expect that from Mango and certainly expect it when we are playing them on their home ground and finishing the year playing in front of their fans and their club," he said.
"They are certainly a proud club as well so we will absolutely be expecting them to bring it and they are going to be leaving nothing in the tank.
"So it's going to be an absolute fight for us to get across the line and we won't be expecting anything less from them.
"It's one of those things where we've got to be prepared for that and I'm sure we will have a really good session and get ourselves up.
"We've really just got to make sure that we are tuned up with the way we want to play our footy but be ready to bring the mentality of what it's going to be like if we can get through to finals anyway.
"Because they are going to be pretty keen to finish their year off strong and I'm sure they'd love to potentially knock us out of finals or get that win to finish off the year.
"We will be working our asses off to make sure that isn't the case but we will be expecting them to be pushing hard that's for sure."
