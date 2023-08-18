The Daily Advertiser
Allister Clarke, Nick Pleming, Hayden Bradley and Hugh Wakefield all return for Coolamon

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 18 2023 - 4:35pm
Coolamon assistant coach Allister Clarke will make a timely return ahead of the Hoppers must-win clash against MCUE. Picture by Madeline Begley
Coolamon assistant coach Allister Clarke will make a timely return ahead of the Hoppers must-win clash against MCUE. Picture by Madeline Begley

Coolamon assistant coach Allister Clarke is one of four very important inclusions ahead of the Hoppers must win clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday.

