Farrer League teams - finals week one

Qualifying final
Saturday 2.15pm at Robertson Oval
NORTHERN JETS
B: M Tidd, M Doyle, T Roscarel
HB: J Avis, N Doyle, S Fisher
C: J Harper, M Haddrill, H Roscarel
HF: T Alexander, A Flagg, L Haddrill
F: C Bell, M Wallis, R Cox
Foll: L Jones, J Lucas, J Fisher
Int: T Heath, S Clemson, H Gaynor
MARRAR
B: F Jenkins, L James, B Mann
HB: C Willis, H Reynolds, C Graetz
C: M Rynehart, J Hedington, T Lawler
HF: N Cawley, B Walker, M Bloomfield
F: C Gardner, Z Walgers, J Staines
Foll: N Molkentin, C O'Donnell, J Jenkins
Int: C Bourke, A Kent, J Moye
Emg: M Deer, C Munn, C Walshe
In: M Rynehart, J Hedington, C Gardner, J Moye
Out: M Deer, C Munn, C Walshe, M Stibbard
Elimination final
Sunday 2.15pm at Maher Oval
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: M Burgess, N Myers, A Wallace
HB: S Barrow, C Kelly, H Wakefield
C: M Findlay, T Cohalan, J Steel
HF: B Browning, D Rogers, H Warwick
F: W Archibald, S Holgate, H Wooden
Foll: J McKay, L Moore, L Holmes
Int: J Collingridge, J Bowditch, J Raves
Emg: D McPhail, R McNab, H Armstrong
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: H Nelson, N Curran, J Tiernan
HB: N Scott, C Quade, T Tyson
C: C McPherson, J Hughes, A Hard
HF: L Hard, B Roberts, K Rowbotham
F: B Argus, J Boumann, C Polsen
Foll: K North Flanigan, J Turner, R Bourne
Int: T Garner, L Cuthbert, H Leddin
Emg: A Smith, N Baker K Argus
Saturday, 12.10pm, Robertson Oval
MARRAR
B: J McPherson, A Lawrence, R Turner
HB: B Willis, J Graetz, M Stibbard
C: C Munn, B Sanbrook, J Sanbrook
HF: J Rilen, J Hoey, M Hort
F: S Zois, M Deer, J O'Callaghan
Foll: C Walshe, R Gallagher, B Robbins
Int: S Palmer, T Pattison, J Malone, B Brockman
Emg: T Ritchie
TEMORA
Not submitted
Elimination final
Sunday, 12.10pm, Maher Oval
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: C Brown, L Bruckner, G Pike
HB: L Driscoll, J Gowland, J Ambler
C: C Terlich, M Cummins, J Merrills
HF: A Meyers, W Bauer, C Woods
F: B Merrills, D Selby, B Ball
Foll: A Adams, D Choy, D Pieper
Int: C Diessel, J Adams, B Aiken, R Williams
Emg: C Selby, A O'Connor
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: D Fewson, I Walton, A Short
HB: T Adams, C Andrews, R Chamberlain
C: C Hommes, W Barby, C Smith
HF: M Clarke, L Adams, M Adams
F: C Depiazza, J Jenkin, J Cooper
Foll: C Clark, R Campbell, C Dunne Argus
Int: L Burton, H Marks, S Daddow, M Frazier
Emg: Z Bray, K Wilson
