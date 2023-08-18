The Daily Advertiser
Support for 'well-loved' Tumbarumba Freight courier Pete Davis

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 18 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 12:00pm
Tumba Freight owner Barbara George is raising funds to support courier Pete Davis through his battle with stage-four melanoma. Picture by Taylor Dodge
The loved ones and colleagues of a "well-loved" Riverina father-of-five are rallying behind him and his family as he battles cancer.

