The loved ones and colleagues of a "well-loved" Riverina father-of-five are rallying behind him and his family as he battles cancer.
Courier Pete Davis has been diagnosed with stage-four melanoma, which has spread to his pancreas, liver, lungs, hip, thyroid and prostate.
Tumba Freight has launched a fundraising campaign through GoFundMe to help Mr Davis - who has worked for the company for five years - with the costs of radiation and immunotherapy treatments.
Company owner and campaign organiser Barbara George said the treatments were costing Mr Davis and his family thousands of dollars.
"Pete has chosen to continue working throughout his battle, organising his many doctor appointments around his working hours, which I just admire him for," Ms George said.
"We had an initial target of raising $1000 and we reached that within the first few hours, which just goes to show how supportive the Tumbarumba community is."
The GoFundMe has since raised more than $6000, with 70 individual donations.
Ms George said a big driver of the support show was Mr Davis' kind nature.
"He's well-loved, he's just a very genuine sort of person and is always the first to help others in need," she said.
Ms George is also hoping Mr Davis might inspire others to keep on top of their health and seek help from a medical professional for any concerns they may have - no matter how big or small.
"Pete actually had a spot on his scalp checked five years ago because it had been itchy," she said.
"He actually sought medical help and had it removed. Five years later this is what has happened, so it's important for people to get check-ups if they have concerns."
Ms George said Mr Davis' strength and positive attitude following his diagnosis, and while receiving treatment, has been inspiring.
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/67d40ce6
