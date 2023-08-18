A Junee man whose parole was revoked has been convicted in his absence on drug charges after police found cannabis and a homemade Gatorade bottle 'bong' in his possession.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking sentenced Lachlan Landrigan, 26, on two counts of possessing a prohibited drug after he failed to appear in Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
Landrigan, who court documents said was well-known to police, was charged after police stopped a red Audi on Lorne Street in Junee about 12.30am on March 28.
Officers spotted a water bong, used to consume illicit substances, sitting next to Landrigan, who was a passenger in the car.
Police also noticed a strong smell coming from the vehicle, which they deemed to be cannabis.
A search of the vehicle uncovered cannabis seeds, an orange Gatorade bottle 'bong' and some green vegetable matter.
When questioned by officers, Landrigan admitted the items belonged to him.
Further testing of the items seized by police confirmed they contained 1.2 grams of cannabis seeds, while the vegetable green matter contained trace amounts of cannabis leaf.
As a result, police charged him with prohibited drug possession.
On May 17, an order to revoke Landrigan's parole for an unrelated offence was made and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
About six weeks later, police attended an Estella residence where they located and arrested Landrigan.
A search uncovered a bag containing 3.33 grams of cannabis leaf that had been in the jacket he was wearing, prompting police to charge him with a second count of prohibited drug possession.
Landrigan failed to appear in court on Thursday and was convicted for the two offences in his absence.
He was also fined $660.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
