East Wagga-Kooringal midfielder Jarrod Turner believes the Hawks can make their presence felt in the Farrer League finals series.
Turner has been a shining light for EWK during a tough season and he hopes the Hawks still have plenty more football in them, starting with Sunday's elimination final against Charles Sturt University at Maher Oval.
"It's been a bit up and down," Turner said of the Hawks' season.
"There's been a few factors to it but I think over the last couple of weeks, our win against CSU was probably our best game for the year, even last week we went down by 50-odd but we still had some good passages throughout the game.
"Hopefully we're finding our groove towards the right time of the year and she's a different ball game in finals so we'll see what happens.
"I reckon our best footy stacks up against the good teams so if we can put four quarters of that together then I reckon we can give it a decent shake."
Turner would be favourite for a first EWK best and fairest award on the back of a strong season through the midfield.
He was among the top end of the leaderboard in the Farrer League Player of the Year award, voted weekly by coaches, for much of the season.
The 28-year-old credits a big pre-season and more midfield minutes for his form.
"It's probably my most consistent season I reckon," Turner said.
"I got a decent pre-season in, which always helps your cause and then just trying to keep more consistency in my footy. Week in, week out, rather than having one good game every four weeks. I've tried to do that.
"I probably have played a lot more midfield this year. Last year we were a bit short down forward so I had to spend the majority of time down there but we covered that this year and we've been a bit short in the midfield so I've poked in there and it's been enjoyable but.
"You're around the footy a lot more, you're not in and out of the game when you're down forward. You can follow the footy around a lot more when you're in the midfield and stay involved."
Turner credits EWK coach Matt Hard for improving him as a footballer during his stint at the club. He said the playing group are determined to try and send him out on a good note.
"I never knew him before he came to East Wagga," Turner said.
"He's a ripping fella so if we can all sort of try and put in our best effort to try and send him off on a high note then it would be a good ending for him.
"He's been unreal for my footy. He's a real good bloke. His knowledge of the game, the way he speaks and he just loves it as well, that makes it a good place to be."
As for CSU on Sunday, Turner expects a much-improved opposition.
"I don't know a lot about CSU but they rolled us over there early on in the year then I don't know if they were a bit flat when we played them a couple of weeks ago or we just played well but I think it will be a completely different side that we're coming up against on Sunday," he said.
"We'll obviously have to play our best footy to give ourselves a good chance but I think it's going to be a real battle on Sunday so it should be good."
