The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Cleo Buttifant had a team-high 18 disposals and seven marks in the Allies' loss to Western Australia on the weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 18 2023 - 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleo Buttifant has rocketed into AFLW draft contention after a superb campaign for the Allies. Picture by Madeline Begley
Cleo Buttifant has rocketed into AFLW draft contention after a superb campaign for the Allies. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park defender Cleo Buttifant admits her rapid rise into AFLW draft contention has come as a complete shock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.