Turvey Park defender Cleo Buttifant admits her rapid rise into AFLW draft contention has come as a complete shock.
The Mater Dei Catholic College student has just come off a strong Allies campaign which saw the tall defender rocket into draft contention after a couple of promising performances.
Buttifant had a team-high 18 disposals and seven marks in the Allies' loss to Western Australia on the weekend while she also had 13 disposals and recorded five inside 50's earlier in the campaign against Vic Metro.
Next up for Buttifant is a potential invitation to the draft combine later in the year and she admitted that she could never have predicted the journey she now finds herself on.
"All the games are done for now so I think the next thing is the combine which is in October which is scary but exciting," Buttifant said.
"I didn't expect any of this to happen the way it has this year, it's all really taken off which is a shock.
"I've been having chats with mum and dad about what I actually want to do and it's starting to get serious but it's exciting how quickly it's come."
The year 12 student already has a manager and could potentially go into the upcoming draft as the number one prospect from NSW.
Buttifant admitted it's a bit overwhelming to think that she could soon be a professional footballer but she was also excited about the proposition.
"Getting paid to play footy that would be very cool and I did not think I'd be doing that," she said.
"Last year I'd never thought I'd be playing footy professionally which is exciting that that could potentially happen.
"It's overwhelming but very exciting."
Buttifant admitted that she had a mixed campaign with the Allies saying that she had struggled a bit in the second game up against a very strong Queensland outfit.
"I loved it but the second game was challenging and I didn't really play well at all," she said.
"I loved the first game and then we had a tough opposition in Queensland and they were really good so it made it hard to play the way I play and take the game on because Queensland were all over me really.
"But then we played Western Australia and I found it a lot better to play the third game, the second game just wasn't that great."
While struggling a bit at the time, Buttifant admitted that the challenge against Queensland actually proved beneficial as she was able to learn a lot out of the experience.
"Yeah it actually was," she said.
"Now that I look back at the videos from that game I've learnt how to get over those challenging parts and how to play a bit differently."
Playing alongside and against some of the best young players in the country, Buttifant said that she was able to learn a lot during the Allies' three games.
"I have actually," she said.
"Playing with different girls as there's obviously different teams selected each week and playing with a different back line each week was good.
"Having a different opposition to play against that also taught me a lot as well with how different people play and how to defend different people."
Two of the players Buttifant had the opportunity to share the field with were fellow Riverina duo Emma Suckling and Tamika Rourke.
Buttifant said it was great to be able to play alongside the pair on a couple of occasions as she felt more confident knowing how the duo played.
"That was good and I did like seeing them on the field" she said.
"Knowing Emma and Tamika's strengths and what they are good at and being able to use that on the field was good in the second and third game."
