The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Marrar coach Cal Gardner expects the Bombers to 'hit the ground running'

MM
By Matt Malone
August 18 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar coach Cal Gardner is one of four inclusions for the Bombers in the qualifying final. Picture by Les Smith
Marrar coach Cal Gardner is one of four inclusions for the Bombers in the qualifying final. Picture by Les Smith

MARRAR coach Cal Gardner is confident his team is primed for a big finals campaign despite an interrupted finish to the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.