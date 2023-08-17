MARRAR coach Cal Gardner is confident his team is primed for a big finals campaign despite an interrupted finish to the year.
The reigning premiers will embark on a sixth straight Farrer League finals campaign when they take on Northern Jets in Saturday's qualifying final at Robertson Oval.
The Bombers have won their last seven games of the season to hit finals full of momentum but have done so despite constantly making changes to their team.
Gardner, Jordan Hedington, Jackson Moye and Matt Rynehart have all been recalled to the Bombers' team for the first final, while a line has unfortunately been put through Keenan Flood in his bid to come back from a broken collarbone.
Just 11 Marrar players named for the qualifying final have played in each of the Bombers' last four games but it's not something that worries Gardner heading into the Jets clash.
"We haven't had our full-strength team in for a little while now," Gardner said.
"But the boys who have missed have been keeping up quite a bit of training.
"It was more precautionary to make sure we do have a nice, fit list for this first final so I expect us to hit the ground running this first final."
Moye has been named for the Bombers as he tries to overcome a knee infection. Gardner said the former skipper will be given up until game time.
"Slip has an infected knee and he's currently on antibiotics and it's on the improve every day so that will be a day by day case," he explained.
While winning their last seven games, Marrar finished a whopping 100 percentage points behind the Jets in third spot.
The Jets warmed up for finals with a 145-point annihilation of sixth-placed Barellan, while Marrar beat eighth-placed Coleambally by 40 points on the road.
Gardner said the comparison in scorelines has been consistent throughout the year and does not believe it necessarily means the Jets are going any better.
"Yeah, I think that's been the tale of our year," he said.
"When we have been playing the teams that the likes of the Jets and The Rock have been putting away by say 100 points, we haven't quite been getting to that margin all year but I've said to the boys plenty of times through the year, when we do get to the big games, or when games do get close we know that we have to step it up and we play our best footy.
"That's just been the tale of our year, I don't know if that's coming from a young group and just doing what we have to do but it's not the worst thing in the world but it's definitely something we've tried to improve on."
The Jets and Marrar have enjoyed the one win apiece over each other this year. Gardner understands the challenge the Bombers face in the midfield battle.
"They obviously have a very strong midfield with (Mitch) Haddrill, (Jeromy) Lucas, (Jack) Fisher in there so there's plenty to watch for," he said.
"We've just got to make sure that we're onto them in the midfield and try to shut down their supply into the forward line and make sure when it is going in there it's under pressure."
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers has enjoyed a phenomenal season and Gardner is not worried if he draws extra attention from the Jets on Saturday.
"If they put the time and effort into Zach, that gives plenty of opportunity for other midfielders to pop up, which they have through the year," he said.
"If that happens it could work in our favour."
The Bombers have won three out of the last four Farrer League flags, while the Jets will come in for their first finals campaign in seven years.
Gardner refused to concede an advantage there.
"Not particularly, no. They've said themselves that they're full of confidence at the moment, which will hold them in good stead so I don't think (our experience is an advantage) necessarily," he said.
"We do have a different make up compared to last year. We do still have a few players that were around for the finals series last year and the years prior to that but it is very exciting for the new players that some are experiencing this for the first time or the first time in a while."
