Albury are in control of their own finals destiny heading into the final round of the Group Nine season.
Regardless of how it all unfolds on Sunday, coach Justin Carney knows the future is bright for the border outfit.
Enjoying three straight weeks off, the Thunder moved into fifth place after last week's bye with a superior points differential to Gundagai.
They need a win over second-placed Kangaroos at Equex Centre to guarantee their return to finals without relying on Gundagai's clash with Southcity.
Injuries haven't been kind to the club but Carney is still confident they can have an impact on the competition.
"If we had the full squad the whole year we'd take some shaking I tell you but injuries have killed us," Carney said.
"The boys have never given up, they keep turning up with a good attitude and like I said at the start of the year it is a building year.
"I've got a three-year plan and if it happens this year and we get there we will give it a shake.
"Once the finals start it's a new comp.
"We've changed the whole dynamic of the club this year, it was the main focus."
Albury are looking to hit back from a loss to Southcity on July 22 to extend their season.
Kangaroos are also playing to keep themselves in second, with a drop to fourth a possibility.
Carney knows it will be an intriguing last day of the regular season.
"We're going there to win, you don't go there to lose, and you don't know with Gundagai either," he said.
"(Southcity) are better than they are on the ladder as well so it will be interesting.
"It will be a challenge but we will be up for it."
Southcity have been a real bogey side for Albury this season with their only two wins coming against the Thunder.
They could be two costly losses.
Coming off a long break Carney wants to make sure their attitude is right to tackle Kangaroos, who they beat earlier this season.
"We just played their game and didn't play our game," he said.
"Full credit to them, they came to play and we got lost in the moment.
"We f----ed up. They had a better attitude and we didn't."
The time off has been a help on their injury front.
The Thunder are expected to have a much stronger time this time around.
"We're still battling with a few injuries but we should have a decent side out," Carney said.
"We've just got to turn up and play.
"It doesn't help after a month off but there's nothing we do about that.
"We had a bit of time off, and we needed it with a few injuries.
"A month off is a long time, it feels like a pre-season, but we have to get back on board now and man up."
Carney is hopeful he will be right to play while captain Lachie Munro also returns from a shoulder complaint.
However Isaac Carpenter is still out as is Marama Reti.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
