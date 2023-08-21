A man has been handed a court order after he confronted and verbally abused a 13-year-old girl, who allegedly bullied his son, while armed with two metal poles.
The 32-year-old man from Junee pleaded guilty to one count of stalk/intimidate intending fear of physical harm when he faced Wagga Local Court on August 16.
About 4pm on May 30, the man and his partner were driving along Lorne Street in Junee, on their way to the supermarket, when they saw a group of girls throwing plastic bottles at their son, who was at the town's skate park.
After stopping, they told their son to leave the skate park if the behaviour continued.
About 10 minutes later, the man was returning from the supermarket when he saw the same group of girls physically assaulting his son and chasing him onto a bridge.
IN OTHER NEWS
In response, he drove around to the bridge, got out of the vehicle and told the girls to stop what they were doing, verbally abusing them in the process.
The victims then responded with threats saying people were "gonna come to your house and burn it down ... steal your bikes".
The man returned to his vehicle, drove up to the skate park and armed himself with a 40-centimetre long silver tyre lever and a 25-centimetre black aluminium jack pole.
He got out, pulled off his jumper and t-shirt in a rage and walked back towards the victims with the weapons in a cross over his chest, yelling at the girls not to touch his son.
The victims then began hurling abuse at the man, spitting and screaming at him, before he returned to his vehicle and left the scene.
Later speaking with police, the man admitted to his actions, but didn't back down from threats.
He told police he "was hyped up and feared up" at the time.
"I wasn't scared of the girls, but I was scared of the families coming after me and I would rather crush their skulls rather than [have] them do it to me first," the man said.
In court, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noted the man's response was entirely inappropriate.
"If [the girls] are engaged in bullying behaviour ... [your] answer is to call them little c--t and tell police later you're going to bash their skulls in," the magistrate said.
"The appropriate response [would have been] to get your child and put them in the car, walk away and perhaps report the matter to police."
However, the man's solicitor said "hindsight is a beautiful thing".
"He's taken steps to deal with his anger management and he understands what took place on that occasion was wrong and that it was not the right way to handle [the situation]," the solicitor said.
The court heard the man was suffering from schizophrenia, but an application to deal with the matter under the mental health act was rejected by the magistrate.
"[While] the victim in this matter ... may have been acting like the Wicked Witch of the West, she's a 13-year-old child," Magistrate Hosking said.
The magistrate noted aggravating factors included the use of weapons and the vulnerable status of the victim.
She also acknowledged the man "showed no remorse" when speaking with police and said the nature and seriousness of the incident put the offence above the mid-range.
The man was convicted and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order.
The order has conditions that he abstain from alcohol and drugs for the duration of that period and comply with his mental health treatment plan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.