Man sentenced over armed confrontation with teenage girl in Junee

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 21 2023 - 8:00pm
A Junee man has been convicted in the Wagga Local Court this week over a dramatic confrontation at the town's skate park in May. File picture
A man has been handed a court order after he confronted and verbally abused a 13-year-old girl, who allegedly bullied his son, while armed with two metal poles.

