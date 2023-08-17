Katrina Fanning Cup proves interest booming in girls tackling rugby league

Girls tackling rugby league continues to rise in the Riverina and there was plenty of quality on display as part of the Katrina Fanning Cup.
With 45 teams from over 30 schools taking part across three age divisions, NRL game development officer Courtney Barratt was thrilled with the response at Equex Centre on Thursday.
"It's the first time we've run this event since 2019 due to COVID and a washout so it's awesome for it to finally happen and to have so many girls here playing," Barratt said.
"We've had 45 teams competing from just over 30 schools and it's been an exceptional day of footy.
"It's exciting to see where female participation is going in the Riverina."
Kildare Catholic College progressed to the state finals in the open division, which only had three teams compete, while Murrumbidgee High School won both the under 14s and under 16s finals.
There were four pools needed in the under 16s with three in the under 14s.
Barratt is thrilled with the interest rugby league is getting.
"It's been a long time in the making but I think today shows the desire for female rugby league to be just bigger and better in the Riverina," she said.
"With the introduction of the under 13s tackle has been awesome but it's just the first step where it's going.
"It's so exciting.
"The under 13s has just exploded but today has shown there's plenty of girls in every age group who want to play rugby league.
"It's really exciting."
And with the NRLW continuing to expand, and more and more Riverina talent finding themselves on the new pathway, Barratt is sure the next generation can step up to the mantle.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
