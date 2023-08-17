The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Katrina Fanning Cup proves interest booming in girls tackling rugby league

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee High School celebrates after both their under 14s and under 16s teams won their Katrina Fanning Cup finals at Parramore Park on Thursday to progress to the state finals. Picture by Courtney Rees
Murrumbidgee High School celebrates after both their under 14s and under 16s teams won their Katrina Fanning Cup finals at Parramore Park on Thursday to progress to the state finals. Picture by Courtney Rees

Girls tackling rugby league continues to rise in the Riverina and there was plenty of quality on display as part of the Katrina Fanning Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.