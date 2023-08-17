The Daily Advertiser
Repeat offender Jarrod William Moore jailed over over assault, intimidation of woman in Ashmont

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 17 2023 - 8:00pm
Jarrod William Moore has been jailed for 15 months after he assaulted and intimidated a woman at a home in Ashmont.
A man who tried suffocating a woman before she managed to escape will spend at least eight months behind bars.

