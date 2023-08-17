A man who tried suffocating a woman before she managed to escape will spend at least eight months behind bars.
Jarrod William Moore faced Wagga Local Court on Wednesday for one count each of common assault, stalk/intimidate intending fear of physical harm and contravening a prohibition restriction in an apprehended violence order.
The common assault charge relates to an incident that took place on September 21, 2022.
That evening, Moore, 34, and a woman known to him were alone in a bedroom at an Ashmont address when a disagreement broke out between them.
The argument escalated with Moore placing his hands over the victim's face and covering her mouth and nose for a couple of seconds.
The victim became frightened, but her screams were muffled as she pleaded with Moore saying "stop, I can't breathe".
The woman put up a struggle, trying to push the accused in an attempt to get him off her before she managed to flick her foot behind a large mirror leaning against the wall, causing it to fall on him.
She seized the opportunity and rolled out from underneath Moore, making her way to the bedroom door and leaving the residence.
The other two charges relate to Moore intimidating the woman with the intention of causing her physical or mental harm and contravened an AVO.
Court documents detailed Moore's extensive criminal history, with 67 prior charges for offences ranging from domestic violence and drugs to property, assaults and traffic offences.
Magistrate Philip Stewart convicted Moore and sentenced him to 15 months' jail backdated to May 16.
He was given a non-parole period of eight months and is set to be released on January 15, 2024.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
