Chasing points far from the focus for Young

Young are looking to secure a second bite at the finals cherry coming into the final round.
However they don't want to shift away from what's working.
The Cherrypickers head into Saturday's clash with Junee at Laurie Daley Oval in fourth place, but only points differential separates them, Kangaroos and Tumut on the ladder.
With the Blues having the bye, and Kangaroos not playing Albury until Sunday, there's a number of scenarios which could have Cherrypickers into the top three in time for finals.
A Kangaroos loss is one, another is winning by 74 points to go ahead of Tumut.
However Cornish doesn't want the team to chase points, but instead focus on getting the better of the Diesels looking to shake off the wooden spoon.
"Ultimately for us to get into the top two or three we need Kangaroos to get beat or for us to win by 74 points," Cornish said.
"I'm going to speak to the boys about not worrying about the points so much, if it happens it happens.
"It's more about keeping on track with what we've been doing with our footy, sticking to that structure and that game plan.
"If we can keep playing the way we have been playing, hopefully we can roll through the finals."
Young's season was at a crossroads after a 34-12 loss to minor premiers Temora in round 13.
However wins over Tumut and Gundagai have them back up and firing.
"We just want to stick to what's working," Cornish said.
"We've always had this potential but have just shown glimpses of it.
"We haven't been able to put it together for a full game and have done two weeks in a row now.
"It's just comes down to completion and defence."
Cornish would like the advantage of not having to come through an elimination final next week as they took to end their premiership drought.
"Ideally I'd love to be second or third but I feel the way we are playing at the moment is better than just going out to get points," he said.
"With the new side we've got at the moment, and those last games working so well, even if we win by 20 points if we can keep teams below 12 or 16 and complete our sets high that's better for us going into finals."
Young have named an unchanged line up after their 38-10 win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday.
However Jayke Hogan has again been named on an extended bench as he looks to return from a knee injury.
Cornish would like to see him test it out before the first week of finals.
"I would like him to play just to get him a game before finals, instead of him playing finals and then saying it's not right," he said.
"It's ultimately up to him."
