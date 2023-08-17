A driver who was caught speeding and allegedly driving over the limit told police he "had a couple of beers bro".
Police detected a 45-year-old man who was travelling at 161kmh in a 100khm zone on Kidman Way at Goolgowi on Friday.
Police attached to the Griffith Highway Patrol stopped the driver of the 2012 blue Holden Commodore sedan, that had been travelling north, around 3pm.
When asked why he was driving so fast he replied, "I've had a couple of beers bro", police said.
The driver was then breath tested which returned a positive indication to alcohol.
He was arrested and conveyed to Griffith police station where he participated in a breath analysis returning a result of 0.054, police said.
The driver was issued with two penalty notices for Exceed the posted speed limit by more than 45kmh and low-range drink-driving as a first offence.
His driver licence was immediately suspended for six months and sanctions were applied to the vehicle's registration for three months.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
