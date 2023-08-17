The Daily Advertiser
Speedster clocked 45kp/h over the speed limit on Kidman Way, Googowi

Taylor Dodge
Updated August 17 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:50pm
Speedster caught travelling 45-kilometres over the speed limit near Goolgowi has been charged with low-range drink-driving. Picture by NSW Police
A driver who was caught speeding and allegedly driving over the limit told police he "had a couple of beers bro".

