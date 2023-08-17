United ready for washout round road trip

Wagga United will be without captain Aaron Reilly for the remainder of the season after he sustained a hamstring injury against Tumut last weekend.
Like many clubs this year, United have been pummelled with injuries, with coach Jayden Beattie saying Reilly's injury was a particularly disappointing one.
"Our captain, Aaron, has done his hamstring, it's looking like the rest of the year at this stage," Beattie said.
"It's a shame, because he's had a really good year."
Despite losing Reilly, Beattie said he believes the club will send 22 players to Young on Sunday, just enough to play a fresh 11 for both first and second grades.
Re-entering the squad is Matthew Kelly, who will make a once-off appearance after moving away from Wagga earlier in the season.
Beattie said Kelly will travel from Scone for the game, and after being an important figure in the club in recent years, it is exciting to have him back.
With this weekend's games rescheduled from July due to the round 11 washout, it's been a long time between meetings for United and Young.
They last played in round two, in United's first game of the year, where they finished with a 2-2 draw.
Despite the long time between meetings, Beattie said he believes they've got a good idea of what to expect.
"We've got a relatively fair idea of what to expect, you can't prepare for new players that come into the other teams lineup, but we'll just worry about the things that we can control," he said.
"We'll work on our passing patterns, and hopefully we can exploit them a bit better than we did in round two."
No injuries is Beattie's number one goal for the game, but he'd also like to see good communication from his team.
"If we can go injury free I'd be happy," he said.
"A smidge more communication would be good, when we talk we're a good team.
"I feel the games where we've under performed are when we've been really quiet and in our shells, so I think as long as we communicate well, we'll be fine.
"There's no reason that we can't communicate well, we've been able to against good teams, it's just that odd game here and there that we've been finding ourselves in our shell a bit."
This weekend was initially a bye round, reserved for use following a washout round.
Beattie said he's glad they'll still get to play the round 11 games, and said it'll be an important momentum keeper for those teams still eligible to play finals.
"Everyone in this competition pays to play, so the more games we can get in, the better," he said.
Tumut v Hanwood at Burns Park.
Cootamundra v Leeton United at O'Connor Park.
South Wagga v Lake Albert at Forest Hill.
Young v Wagga United at Hall Brothers Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
