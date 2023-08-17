The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Daily Advertiser letters: Humans do ourselves a disservice on tough topics

By Letters
August 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLITICISING SPORTING ACHIEVEMENTS NOT OK

It may not have been an abuse of power like Scomo's secret ministries, but Anthony Albanese's attempt to politicise sporting achievements by calling for the states to hold a public holiday needs a full investigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.