John Hewson wrote on a social media post I saw this week, ..." At a recent public meeting on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament in my local community, organised by Labor member of parliament Stephen Jones, the audience raised a repeated concern. The claim was that billions of dollars were spent on "these people" to no avail, and did we really want to spend any more? I was horrified such racism and uninformed bigotry, usually spouted by radio shock jocks, mostly with made-up figures and scenarios, had found its way into our small community. But it seems to travel easily."