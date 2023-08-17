It may not have been an abuse of power like Scomo's secret ministries, but Anthony Albanese's attempt to politicise sporting achievements by calling for the states to hold a public holiday needs a full investigation.
I believe our Prime Minister overstepped his role in an attempt to mimic Bob Hawke's larrikin moments of a bygone era.
The coercive powers utilised by his administration to influence the outcome of state governments while pushing his personal views should be the first order of business of the federal anti-corruption body.
We need to test what coercive powers a PM has over state government and this is a prime example.
Koalas, an iconic Australian species, are officially endangered and are predicted to become extinct in NSW by 2050. That's less than 27 years away.
In the context of escalating climate change and a hot, dry El Nino summer likely on the way, fire risk is heightened.
The last fires burnt 5.5 million hectares in New South Wales, killing an estimated 64,000 koalas.
We must protect what forest remains.
It is therefore completely inappropriate for logging or other development to be continuing in areas known to contain koalas or other endangered species.
Both an updated Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act and a nation-wide transition to a sustainable plantation timber industry are desperately needed.
We are being asked to listen to opposing ideas, and use our critical thinking to inform our yes, or no vote in the forthcoming referendum.
We are expected to tell the truth and not spread alarmist myths.
Unfortunately, we humans are more inclined to listen to and spread conspiracy theories and half-baked innuendo instead of tackling the difficult subjects.
If it sounds like a conspiracy theory - it probably is. Instead take the time to check facts, listen carefully, consider wisely and critically, make your vote really count, that is your responsibility as a citizen.
John Hewson wrote on a social media post I saw this week, ..." At a recent public meeting on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament in my local community, organised by Labor member of parliament Stephen Jones, the audience raised a repeated concern. The claim was that billions of dollars were spent on "these people" to no avail, and did we really want to spend any more? I was horrified such racism and uninformed bigotry, usually spouted by radio shock jocks, mostly with made-up figures and scenarios, had found its way into our small community. But it seems to travel easily."
I am concerned about a couple of considerations, especially myths about funding.
Tony Abbott is recently reported as saying "The National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) spends $30 billion a year on Indigenous Programs."
RMIT Fact Checkers instead tell us that, the NIAA "total budget for 2022-23 was $4.5 billion."
Further they tell us that from "direct expenditure on all Australians, by state, territory and federal governments....6 per cent was spent on First Nations people".
John Hewson writes further, "It is not a question of ideology, it's a question of doing what's right in the current Australian circumstances."
The dialogue in my opinion should be about big ideas, not part of party politics.
Become a part of the big idea, join us at Riverina for Yes 23, history is calling.
