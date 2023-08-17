The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Round 18 bye perfect timing for North Wagga ahead of finals campaign

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 17 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Injured North Wagga playing-coach Flynn Hogg is confident her side will go well in finals without her. Picture by Ash Smith
Injured North Wagga playing-coach Flynn Hogg is confident her side will go well in finals without her. Picture by Ash Smith

While some teams dread a bye heading into finals, a week off couldn't have come at a better time for North Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.