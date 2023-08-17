Round 18 bye perfect timing for North Wagga ahead of finals campaign

While some teams dread a bye heading into finals, a week off couldn't have come at a better time for North Wagga.
Hit with small injuries and illness, coach Flynn Hogg said a week away from netball to recover was exactly what her side needed before their Farrer League qualifying final.
Saints second bye of the year fell in round 18, the last week of the home and away fixture, played last weekend.
"We were meant to train [last week], and we had organised to play Collingullie, however there were a few girls who were sick, a few had little niggles, so I ended up cancelling that," Hogg said.
"The bye was perfect timing, everything was going wrong that week and I just went thank god we're not playing."
Coming up against a fired up East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday, Hogg said there is no extra pressure on her team to perform as reigning premiers.
"I think there's nerves and pressure just because it's finals, everyone gets those nerves," she said.
"Being reigning premiers, I don't think the girls have let that get to their heads, we've got a new team, new girls out on the court and it's a new season.
"We won't really focus on last year too much, we'll just come in fresh as possible and just focus on what happens on the day."
Last time the two sides met their game finished in a 25-25 draw, and while it felt close to a win for East Wagga, it was a disappointing result for the Saints.
Hogg said their last meeting didn't reflect the best netball her team is capable of.
It was also the game where she sustained her season-ending ruptured achilles.
"I think [the draw] has given us a bit of fire in our bellies to get out there and go hard," she said.
"Last time we played them, it wasn't our best game, the weather conditions weren't great from memory, and then I went down that game too.
"I think it just wasn't our game that day, the way we've played ever since then, we've played great, so hopefully we can continue with those great games."
Since she's been unable to play, Hogg said the speed in which the team adjusted to the new on-court dynamic was outstanding.
"Honestly you would not notice a difference whatsoever, especially the shooters, Isabel [Hogg] and Lily [Wild] have really stepped up and played really well together," she said.
"Usually it was me and Lily or me and Isabel, but they've really gelled well together playing more of a moving circle or one will hold, while one is moving and their communication in there is great.
"Then being able to pull Sarah O'Leary from defence into shooting, if worse came to worse, is another great option.
"It doesn't matter where we put them, or if we have to readjust, they step up and give 110 per cent which is a credit to them."
Hogg said the focus against East Wagga is returning to basics, not getting caught out overthinking the simple things.
Feeling they play their best netball when trusting their instincts, a simple is best mentality will carry them into their finals campaign.
North Wagga play East Wagga-Kooringal in the first qualifying final of the Farrer League finals series on Saturday at Robertson Oval.
Finals action continues on Sunday when Barellan play Northern Jets at Maher Oval in the first elimination final.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
