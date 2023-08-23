A new sustainable housing project in Wagga is creating employment pathways for Indigenous youth.
The project - which will deliver 11 brand new two-bedroom and three-bedroom townhouses, specifically designed for sustainability and affordability - was given the green light by Wagga City Council last month.
The townhouses, on Manoora Avenue in Mount Austin, are being developed by the ASH Group and the construction will provide on-the-job skills training for 13 First Nations youth, including a one-week job ready program.
The trainees will be hired as labourers and will receive a Certificate II in Construction after completion, with the project set to be completed in early 2024.
Ash Group project and development director Chris Doolan said the company was offering "skills to unskilled people who don't normally get an opportunity until they are skilled".
"They'll be learning things such as using power tools ... and understanding measurements and cutting timber," Mr Doolan said.
The project is being delivered in partnership with the NSW Aboriginal Housing Office.
ASH Group chief executive Brad Draper hoped the project would spark a revolution in the community housing sector.
"We deliver homes cost effectively while the social impact we deliver through training and employment of people adds an additional layer of value that has incredible potential for expansion," Mr Draper said.
Mr Doolan said there was a sense of ownership in this model for First Nations people, as they were giving back by building their own homes allowing them to gain a sense of self worth.
He said the biggest obstacle in the construction industry at present is the lack of young people coming through.
"This is one of the main reasons why our focus is ... training and development programs like this, to introduce young people into the construction industry that may not have ever thought of or been given the opportunity to work on a construction site," he said.
The announcement comes a month after the federal government announced a $2 billion "Housing Accelerator" package to address the housing crisis across the country.
"It's encouraging to see the federal government commit funds to addressing the affordable housing crisis but we also know that participation from the private sector is going to be equally if not more important in creating new homes for communities that need them," Mr Draper said.
"That's why our model is important and getting the green light on this project is especially important for the local community."
