Bruce Harpley is looking for a winning farewell for a pair of his runners.
Tashs Spartan and Sporting Rage will both have their last races in the region at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The Junee trainer-driver feels they will be better suited in Queensland.
"It's so hard to place horses to earn around here now with his new system they've got going," Harpley said.
"My biggest gripe with the system is doing away with the divisions on prizemoney.
"There were a ton of horses like Billy Glanvill that had a life and could earn a place and keep you a bit interested but once they went on wins those horses can't be competitive no matter where they go."
Instead they will head to Shaun Grimsey, who Harpley has had plenty of success with in recent years.
READ MORE
Tashs Spartan hasn't missed the top four in his last four starts.
With group one winner School Captain drawn one in the Conquest Pools Pace (1740m), Harpley isn't expecting to cause an upset but has been pleased with his recent efforts.
"He's been going good all year but it's been an interrupted season for him, he's had a couple of misdemeanours and I can rarely get a drive on him," he said.
"I didn't put the claim on him as it's a 63 and I was hoping to get a full field and drawn nine or 10 but of course there's only six.
"He's going good but we're all driving for the place.
"He will do a job up in Queensland, it will suit him up there."
However he's hoping Sporting Rage will bring his best self with two wins and an eighth in his last three starts.
"He's a funny horse and you never know which way he's thinking," Harpley said.
"He definitely hasn't been as good as what I thought he was going to turn out, as we do with most of our horses as I really had an opinion of him last season.
"I think he finished off the season real good, he beat Captains Catch in a heat of the Regional and things have gone right with Captains Catch where this bloke hasn't.
"He's been a bit disappointing but that's a very suitable race for him."
Sporting Rage has still won four of his 11 starts.
It's been a quiet season for the Junee horseman with home renovations going a lot longer than initially expected taking up a lot of his time.
As such he's only won three races, with them all coming in the past five weeks.
However he's hoping to kick things up a notch after that if the handicapping changes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.