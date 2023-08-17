Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is backing the Swans to put a tough month behind them as they look to secure a top three spot.
The Swans host Wagga Tigers on Saturday in what is a crucial match for both sides as the result will have massive finals ramifications.
A spot in the top three is potentially available for both sides while the Tigers need to win to ensure they plays finals football.
The Swans have dropped three out of their last four games however Dreyer is confident they can turn it around this weekend at Exies Oval.
"We had a good chat and we haven't been far off the mark," Dreyer said.
"We hit the front again there in the last quarter so maybe it's a bit of a confidence thing.
"It's been a tough six weeks I think but we've had a pretty good week and had a good chat about what's ahead of us.
"I guess if you had sat down at the start of the year and said that we would be playing off for a top three spot in the last round we'd be happy.
"We are going okay, we've just got to get back to playing the style of footy we were earlier in the year."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Swans look likely to welcome back key defender Alec McCormick for the important clash against the Tigers after he missed Griffith's loss on the weekend to Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
McCormick missed the contest with a slight knee injury however Dreyer believed that he should be right to go for Saturday's clash.
"Yeah he's looking good Al," he said.
"I spoke to him during the week and he'll train tonight and as far as we are aware he should be back."
Dreyer also believed that Taine Moraschi would be returning for the clash which will provide the Swans with a big boost.
Moraschi has performed strongly for GWS Giants in the VFL over the past couple of weeks and Dreyer was looking forward to hopefully having him back in the side this weekend.
"I think he's back," he said.
"You don't get a lot out of the Giants but I think he'd know by now so he should be right to go and we are planning on having him.
"I think his form for the Giants has been pretty good from my understanding and he's enjoyed himself.
"He gives us a bit of dash so he's very welcome."
Best case scenario for the Swans would see them finish third and face either Turvey Park or Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the first week of the Riverina League finals.
However if results don't go their way they will find themselves playing in an elimination final at Robertson Oval against either the Tigers, Coolamon or the Demons.
In a competition so close, Dreyer knew the importance of having a double chance come finals and was expecting his side to be motivated to make the most of their opportunity.
"Yeah you want a double chance, I think every club does," he said.
"We've had a bit of a stop start month I suppose and we've lost a few, but the fact that we are still in it lets the boys know that we've worked hard and we got some results early so we know we are good enough.
"It's just about getting back into a bit of form but it's only 10 per cent and we've only been beaten by two goals here and there.
"It's not the end of the world and it's hard to stay at the top all year and we've had a bit of a low.
"If this doesn't motivate us then I can't see what will.
"We're excited to get going and get into it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.