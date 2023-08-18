Modern features aplenty

This renovated gem, sitting on a generous sized block, is a rare find in Central Wagga.
Enjoy the luxury of finer features, such as high ceilings, four-step cornices, down-lights, modern flooring and plush new carpet.
The spacious lounge and dining area is bathed in natural light, adding an inviting warmth to the space.
All three bedrooms are equipped with built-in robes and window furnishings, leading to a main bedroom that boasts a chic ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles and a compact walk-in robe.
The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring stone bench tops, a five-burner gas cook-top, soft-closing drawers, and ample space for meal preparation.
The family living area is designed to flow seamlessly with the kitchen zone, creating a harmonious living environment.
The main bathroom has a designer appeal, with quality floor-to-ceiling tiles, a separate bath and shower, and a modern vanity.
There's a modern laundry area with practical access to the backyard, where you can also find a powered shed, perfect for up to six cars.
Comfort is key in this home, with gas ducted heating and evaporative cooling installed throughout.
Located in a convenient central position, the home is brimming with potential for investors, first home buyers and families alike.
