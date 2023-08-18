The Daily Advertiser
2 Cullen Road, Wagga Wagga

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
August 19 2023 - 8:30am
Modern features aplenty
Modern features aplenty

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 6 Car

  • 2 Cullen Road, Wagga Wagga
  • $589,000
  • Agency: RE/MAX Elite
  • Agent: Jenna Pollard 0418 421 621
  • Inspect: Saturday, August 19, 9.30am - 10am

This renovated gem, sitting on a generous sized block, is a rare find in Central Wagga.

Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

