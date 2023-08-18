Urban convenience meets rural serenity

Perched regally atop the undulating landscape of Gelston Park, is this exceptional modern family residence set on 43 acres.
Awe-inspiring in every sense, Bee Anderson, real estate agent, says the highlight of the property is by far the spectacular views and beautiful landscaping.
"It's pretty incredible," Ms Anderson said. "It's got everything.
"There is an unobstructed 360-degree view of Wagga Wagga, all the way out to The Rock."
The heart of the home is the open-plan living area, where the kitchen, complete with an island bench and concealed walk-in pantry, reigns supreme.
Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area seamlessly extends into an outdoor entertainment space.
There are five bedrooms, including an elegant, main suite with a lavish ensuite capturing views of Lake Albert and beyond.
A separate study provides a haven for work, and the rumpus room is great for recreation and entertainment.
The open lounge features a cozy wood fire, and the ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling system ensures year round comfort throughout the whole home.
Outside, enjoy a landscaped, native garden and a fire-pit area which invites gatherings under the open sky.
There's also a playground for the children. Plus, boundaries are defined and secure with robust fencing encircling the property.
A true gem in the crown is the in-ground mineral water swimming pool, perfectly level with the distant Wagga horizon.
Motoring enthusiasts will revel in the expansive 20 metre x 11 metre shed with multiple bays for vehicles, a caravan, bicycles, and equipment. There's also a mezzanine level and a spacious, well-appointed room.
The property's commitment to eco-conscious living is evident in its sustainable features, including an impressive 6.6kw solar panel system.
As well as this, substantial rainwater harvesting infrastructure includes a 130,000 litre tank dedicated to the main house, and an additional 30,000 litre tank catering to irrigation and gardens.
This spectacular residence encapsulates a lifestyle where modern luxury, natural splendor, and thoughtful design unite in perfect harmony.
Located only 20 minutes from Wagga's CBD, and set amongst rolling hills and gorgeous country, this really is a slice of paradise.
