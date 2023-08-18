The Daily Advertiser
409 Gelston Park Road, Gelston Park

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
August 19 2023 - 8:30am
Urban convenience meets rural serenity
Urban convenience meets rural serenity

5 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car

  • 409 Gelston Park Road, Gelston Park
  • Auction: Saturday, August 19, 1pm
  • Agency: PDR Wagga Wagga
  • Contact: Ryan Smith 0449 592 211
  • Inspect: Saturday, August 19 at 12.30pm

Perched regally atop the undulating landscape of Gelston Park, is this exceptional modern family residence set on 43 acres.

