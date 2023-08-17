The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged over Hume Highway crash at Tarcutta that claimed the life of George Hassett

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been charged over a crash between a ute and a truck on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta, which later claimed the life of 30-year-old George Hassett.
A man has been charged over a crash between a ute and a truck on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta, which later claimed the life of 30-year-old George Hassett.

The driver of a ute has been charged over a crash on the Hume Highway that claimed the life of a young Riverina father.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.