A former president of the Wagga RSL sub-branch has mixed feelings as the organisation prepares an official apology to Vietnam veterans.
The RSL will officially say sorry to the contingent on Friday - Vietnam Veterans Day falls on August 18 - as it marks 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the war.
RSL NSW president Ray James will issue an apology to those who felt ignored, or were turned away, by the organisation after they returned from the conflict.
Vietnam veteran and former Wagga RSL sub-branch president David Gardiner said there was a sense among some of the older veterans when they returned they hadn't been in a "real" war, because there was no obvious front.
"It was only 20 years after the Second World War finished, so there were a lot of Second World War guys that didn't think Vietnam veterans went to a real war like they did," he said.
"I think there was a bit of tension there when the guys tried to join.
"I think a lot of guys went into RSLs with a big chip on their shoulder, so it's as much down to personalities as anything else."
When veterans returned from Vietnam, they not only failed to receive the hero's welcome that followed World War II, but many felt rejected by their own community.
Mr Gardiner said while he knows this is something that happened, he felt embraced by RSL when he returned.
He said while there was a lot of conflict around this issue in the cities, west of the divide people just got on with things.
Because he doesn't feel he was discriminated against, he is feeling uneasy about the apology.
"I experienced quite a good response when I got home, because I didn't get into the cities. I think in the country - more or less west of the Blue Mountains - I think we had a different experience," he said
"I think that's helped us get back into society like we were before we left ... I think we had a very different experience to people in the cities.
"I have a funny feeling about it [the apology] ... I'm not entirely in favour of it, because I think it's stirred up a lot of old members, and I don't think it was necessary."
The apology will be delivered by Mr James - himself a Vietnam veteran - on Friday.
"RSL NSW has made huge strides to ensure it is an inclusive and welcoming organisation for all veterans and their families," Mr James said.
"We want all veterans to know that when they walk into any of our sub-Branches across NSW, they will find a welcoming and supportive community, and be connected to the specialised services they need.
"RSL NSW welcomes veterans and their families to join in commemorations, events and recreational activities that build on the foundations of the RSL, particularly mateship and camaraderie. This is our promise to veterans."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
