The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Wanderers partner with Wellways for annual charity round

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Wanderers players Grace Cooper, Kyle Yeates, Charlie Witt, Bree Lyons and Elvein Ibrahim. with their special designed Wellways jersey for their charity round this weekend. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga City Wanderers players Grace Cooper, Kyle Yeates, Charlie Witt, Bree Lyons and Elvein Ibrahim. with their special designed Wellways jersey for their charity round this weekend. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga City Wanderers have again joined forces with Wellways for their annual charity round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.