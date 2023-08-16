Wanderers partner with Wellways for annual charity round

Wagga City Wanderers have again joined forces with Wellways for their annual charity round.
The final year in a three year deal, the Wanderers will don bespoke jerseys for their round matches this Saturday at Gissing Oval.
Wellways general manager Zoe Evans said the round is an important avenue for opening conversations about mental health.
"This is the third year of a three year sponsorship, that Wellways has with Wagga City Wanderers, and we really started the partnership to try and get the message around positive mental health into the community using the voices of some of our community champions," Evans said.
"Particularly with a little bit more of an emphasis on men because we know that men aren't always fantastic in talking about their mental health."
Wanderers' Kyle Yeates said it's become an important round in the Wanderers calendar with players pushing harder each year to impress in the Wellways kits.
They've also embraced the work Wellways does for the community, supporting the organisation's mission.
"We can see the last few years, the results are being swayed purely by this round, like whether the season is going away or now, we play exceptionally well on the day," Yeates said.
"We've had a lot of the boys come in this year and do a suicide prevention training within Wellways and we also have other events that both staff and players got to collaborate with each other for.
"They know it's an open space, they're willing to talk, and we have seen changes, they always tend to spread the positive message."
Yeates said players have spoken openly about the positive impacting playing soccer has on their mental health, and the way sport can be an important outlet for them.
Playing Yoogali this weekend, after slipping from the top four thanks to last weekend's loss, Yeates said he knows the team will be putting on a good performance.
"Hopefully [the shirts] are our good luck charms, we haven't had much luck so far this end of the season, but we do know that this game is always a great equaliser," he said.
"We had a tough game on the weekend unfortunately, but I guess this occasion has come at the right time."
It's not just the men who will don the purple uniforms, but the women too, with three of the Wanderers four senior teams playing back-to-back on Saturday for the event.
Following the final game the jerseys will be auctioned off, with earnings from the event split between Wellways and a community fund.
"When it comes to the concept of the round, it's really that opportunity just to connect with something that they're really proud of," Evans said.
"That's really represented in the auction, they spend a little bit of money these lads on actually purchasing their jersey, so I think it's something when they pull it on, I think they're really proud of going out there spreading the message playing for their team.
"In continuing the partnership [between Wellways and Wagga City Wanderers], half the money raised will go towards Wellways and our suicide prevention programs, and the other half will go into a Wellways-Wanderers well-being fund for the community.
"Collectively we decide how we might distribute those funds to people in the community that might need it, so if there's young people that want to get involved and they can't afford soccer boots or if a tragedy strikes a family, we will pitch in a little bit of that extra cash to help out."
Play kicks off at 12pm at Gissing Oval on Saturday when Wanderers' State League Women's premiership side take on South Canberra, before the men's sides play Yoogali in the Riverina derby.
