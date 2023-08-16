The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Northern Jets identify Marrar midfielder Zach Walgers as the man they need to stop

MM
By Matt Malone
August 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper will back his midfield in against the Bombers in Saturday's qualifying final. Picture by Les Smith
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper will back his midfield in against the Bombers in Saturday's qualifying final. Picture by Les Smith

NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper is backing 'the best midfield in the competition' to get the job done in the club's first final in seven years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.