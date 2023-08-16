NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper is backing 'the best midfield in the competition' to get the job done in the club's first final in seven years.
The Jets will make their much anticipated return to finals football when they take on reigning premiers Marrar in Saturday's qualifying final at Robertson Oval.
The Jets and Bombers have enjoyed the one win apiece against each other this season, as both clubs managed to come from behind to record stirring victories away from home.
Harper has pinpointed Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers as the man the Jets need to shut down on Saturday as they look to progress to a second semi-final showdown with The Rock-Yerong Creek.
"It's an interesting one. Marrar have got a really good half-back line that take a lot of intercept marks and they really set their drive up and the way they move the footy up the ground," Harper said.
"Obviously Zachy Walgers is one of the best midfielders in the comp so he's a bit of a focal point for them and if we can shut him down a little bit or make his impact not as great then it helps us in the long run I think.
"In saying that, our performance is as important as anything and we've still got to play well and it starts in the midfield for us, to be honest.
"Our backline has been rock solid all year but if we can clear the footy out of the midfield and into our forward line, we're going to be hard to play against I think.
"We've got a little bit different of a make up than last time The Rock and Marrar have seen us so we'll see how it all plays out."
Jets recruit Ryan Cox has been used to tag TRYC's Curtis Steele at times this year and Harper concedes that is an option for Walgers on Saturday.
But the first-year Jets coach is keen to let his midfield do the talking.
"We could look at putting a tag on Walgers but I'm unsure as to how we're going to attack it at the minute," Harper said.
"In my opinion, we've got the best midfield in the comp so I'd sort of like to back our midfielders to win it.
"And Jonesy (Lachie Jones) has gone to another level this year in the ruck so I'll back our midfielders and our ruckman to get the job done.
"Tagging is an option, whether we do that at the contest or around the ground, we'll figure out that one in the next couple of days."
The Jets will only consider the one change at selection with young midfielder Hamish Gaynor set to face a fitness test as he looks to return from injury.
The Jets haven't played finals since a heart-breaking extra-time preliminary final defeat to Coleambally in 2016. Harper says the club is full of excitement ahead of Saturday.
"Absolutely. Seven years since the Jets have been in the finals and to finally get back there is really exciting for the club and everyone involved," he said.
"Like there has been all year but there's a real buzz and really good vibe around the place and everyone just wants us to do well so hopefully, I think we've got the team that can do it, hopefully we can put in a good performance this weekend and take each week as it comes really."
While the Jets don't boast a great deal of finals experience, Harper says what they lack they will make up for in confidence.
"We're full of confidence at the minute and if we put in a good performance this weekend then I reckon it probably holds us in good stead moving forward," he said.
"We're still a pretty young team so confidence plays a massive part.
"We're relatively experience in finals but that excitement and anticipation will hopefully work in our favour."
Harper expects the large Jets supporter base to also play a part.
"We've always had a really good supporter base and a lot of people put in the miles to come and watch and see us do well," he said.
"Having all those guys and girls in black, white and teal on the sideline cheering you on is pretty uplifting and acts as an extra player in a way so we're pretty keen to hopefully do them all proud and give this finals series a red hot crack."
