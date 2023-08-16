The Daily Advertiser
Dean Lord, Ryan Turnbull and Dom Bunyan will all return for the Goannas' clash against Coolamon

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 17 2023 - 9:00am
Jeremy Rowe will coach his 72nd and last game for the Goannas this weekend against the Hoppers which brings to an end what he describes as an enjoyable five-year period. Picture by Les Smith
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes look set to regain a key trio for what will be co-coach Jeremy Rowe's last game at the helm of the Goannas.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

