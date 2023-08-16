The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Collingullie-GP pair Doug Bruckner and Liam Gleeson claimed major awards

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 16 2023 - 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Gleeson was named the league best and fairest winner in the under 11's while his Collingullie-GP coach Doug Bruckner was named coach of the year. Picture by Collingullie-GP Demons
Liam Gleeson was named the league best and fairest winner in the under 11's while his Collingullie-GP coach Doug Bruckner was named coach of the year. Picture by Collingullie-GP Demons

Collingullie-Glenfield Park pair Doug Bruckner and Liam Gleeson have been rewarded for a pair of stellar seasons at the Demons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.