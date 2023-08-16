Collingullie-Glenfield Park pair Doug Bruckner and Liam Gleeson have been rewarded for a pair of stellar seasons at the Demons.
Gleeson was named the under 11's league best and fairest winner after a terrific season for the Demons edging out Coolamon's Charlie Robertson.
It's been a busy season for the youngster who has so far played 33 games as he juggles commitments with playing in the under 13's competition while he has also made 15 appearances for Osborne in the under 14's Hume League competition.
Bruckner meanwhile was named coach of the year after having had an 'an extraordinary impact within the club resulting in immense growth both on the field.'
Bruckner coaches the under 11's Demons who play off in an elimination final this weekend against Eastlakes-MCU and the club posted the following statement describing his influence on the team and the club as a whole this season.
"Before Doug's arrival our club CGPJFNC had struggled to maintain the same level of enthusiasm and passion, however a renewed sense of vigour has swept through the ranks.
"Doug has managed to instil a deep sense of investment in the boys' growth and development both as individuals and as a cohesive playing unit.
"This dedication has not only propelled our young players forward but has also revitalised the club as a whole with senior members now actively engaged and inspired by the progress of our under 11's team."
Turvey Park and Coolamon face off in the under 11's qualifying final with the winner of the game between the Demons and Goannas to verse the loser of the contest between the Bulldogs and Hoppers.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon will play each other in the under 13's qualifying final while the Goannas and Bulldogs duel off in the elimination final.
Wagga Swans and Turvey Park Red go head to head in the under 15's qualifying final while the Lions and Goannas will fight to keep their season alive in the elimination final.
Award winners from the Wagga District Junior Football League presentation night:
Auskick coordinator of the year: Garret Goring (Eastlakes-MCU)
Umpire of the year: Brock Piltz
Volunteer of the year: Craig Rodham (Turvey Park)
Under 11's best and fairest: Liam Gleeson (Collingullie-GP)
Under 11's runner up best and fairest: Charlie Robinson (Coolamon)
Under 13's best and fairest: Hayden Gardiner (GGGM)
Under 13's runner up best and fairest: Harrison Ockerby and Joey Maloney (Coolamon)
2023 club championship: Turvey Park
Under 15's best and fairest: Billie Burns (Wagga Swans)
Under 15's runner up best and fairest: Logan Daniher (Eastlakes-MCU)
Coach of the year: Doug Bruckner (Collingullie-GP)
