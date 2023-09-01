Wagga's public transport model isn't a viable option for residents wanting to make the commute from surrounding suburbs to the city, a young mother and business owner say.
As the city's population continues to grow, The Daily Advertiser has been told of residents living in the suburbs finding it increasingly difficult to commute regularly to the city for work and leisure.
Sarah Vasey is a stay at home mother who lived in Wagga for a significant period of time before moving to Ganmain.
During her time in Wagga, she felt the city's public transport suffers from a lack of accessibility.
"There's no ramp or anything like that, and that's for areas around the Levee Bank where people are getting on and off and it's just not accessible," Ms Vasey said.
"And if I can't access it with a pram what somebody going to do with a walk or wheelchair?"
Darren Jackson, who owns the Good Grind cafe based in the city, has highlighted how this issue has negatively impacted his business.
"One lady used to come three times a week, now she comes once a week; just because she can't get out of the house, and she relies on the support of family to drive her into Wagga and I've got multiple customers like that," Mr Jackson said.
"When they're reliant upon family members to drive them, because they don't have public transport facilities available to get them into town."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Jackson, who previously labelled parking spaces as a "catastrophe", believes that there has been a lack of foresight for infrastructural improvements to adjust to the changing and growing population of Wagga.
He believes that this has made public transport not a viable option for residents which leads to many to use their cars, which place strains on parking spaces.
"We've also seen a greater use of courtesy buses from a lot of them, especially licensed premises," he said.
"It's not that people aren't prepared to do it, it's just they don't have the capacity and I think it's a reaction to what's currently available."
Wagga City Councillor Dan Hayes believes that Wagga's public transport system needs to be more competitive to drive individual car use down.
"We don't have a competitive public transport system in Wagga at all. That means more cars on the road, that means parking woes let alone emissions come from that," Mr Hayes said.
He believes that its current door-to-door model has resulted in longer commutes to the city and that a hub-to-hub model is the way forward.
"In my head ideally it would be great to have to see a model where someone can get on the bus in the morning and at 10 to 15 minutes another one's coming. You can get straight into the city and back again if you want to, not just one at 9:05 or 10:17," he said.
He believes that this public transport model is particularly needed in Wagga's lower socio-economic suburbs such as Ashmont and Mt Austin especially at a time when car ownership and fuel are becoming more expensive.
Transport NSW responded to inquiries by The Daily Advertiser by saying it was providing a number of public transport initiatives to residents in Wagga and how they could access information about the bus network in Wagga.
It said the bus network had been completely revamped in 2020 and it had launched a Wagga Wagga Transport Plan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.