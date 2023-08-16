North Wagga netballers arms full with awards after league best and fairest votes

North Wagga junior netballers have cleaned up at the Wagga and District junior presentation on Tuesday night.
Saints players took out the top award in four age groups, and runner up in the fifth age group.
Harper Hann (under 11), Zara Connolly (under 12), Chloe Wilson (under 13), and Indiana Robertson (under 15) were names best and fairest winners for their age groups, while Ella Fairman (under 14) was runner up.
North Wagga junior netball coordinator Kath Fairman said the club is incredibly proud of the girls efforts throughout the season.
Celebrating not only the 'best' but also the 'fairest' in the awards, Fairman said the club is lucky to have a great group of players coming through the ranks.
"We have a really great bunch of girls coming through who are dedicated and play numerous games of netball over the weekend," Fairman said.
"Out of the five grades four have made finals which is also a great success for the club."
The junior teams have for the most part been together for several years, lifting each other up and working hard to achieve their goals.
She said the work from coaches and volunteers behind the scenes have also helped propel the girls and their teams to success.
"They've all been together for numerous years, most from under nines upwards, and they have great coaches and volunteers helping them through, helping the girls get to where they are, nurturing their talents and helping their teammates" Fairman said.
"They all get along, they're all friends on and off the court, and they all get behind each other really well.
"They do all respect the opposition and are great little fair players."
With votes for the awards coming in from umpires at the end of each game, the girls not only beat out their teammates, but players from clubs across the league.
Fairman said the awards night was a fantastic evening for the players who attended, with excitement building with every award the club won.
Best and Fairest
Under 15s: Indiana Robertson (North Wagga)
Under 14s: Sadie Maher (Gamian-Grong Grong-Matong)
Under 13s: Chloe Wilson (North Wagga)
Under 12s: Zara Connolly (North Wagga)
Under 11s: Harper Hann (North Wagga)
Best and Fairest runners up
Under 15s: Inez McPherson (Eastlakes MCU)
Under 14s: Ella Fairman (North Wagga)
Under 13s: Georgia Hall (Turvey Park)
Under 12s: Asha Creek (Turvey Park)
Under 11s: Matilda Godde (Wagga Swans)
Coach of the year: Brooke Barrett (East Wagga-Kooringal)
Netball umpire of the year: Cleo Campbell (Turvey Park)
