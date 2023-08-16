Wagga Tigers will be boosted by the return of a key pair ahead of their must-win clash against Griffith this weekend at Exies Oval.
Coach Murray Stephenson will return after sitting out the Tigers win over Narrandera on Saturday while Shaun Flanigan will also be back after missing the past month.
The duo's return is a timely one for the Tigers as Jeremy Piercy will miss the clash with the Swans after injuring his hamstring in the win over the Eagles.
While confirmed to miss the clash this weekend, Stephenson was holding out hope that Piercy's season wasn't over just yet.
"He checked in with the physio on Monday and he'll have a scan on Friday but the initial assessment from the physio was that it was reasonably minor which is good," Stephenson said.
"That potentially leaves the door open and if we earn a spot in the finals and continue to play well maybe there's a return if we are still going.
"It's relatively good news but bad timing but it's just one of those things and it is what it is.
"You've just got to stay positive and get yourself right in the chance that you are called upon."
The Tigers are one of three sides vying for a spot in the Riverina League top three however they are also in a position where they need to win to secure themselves a spot in finals.
It's a crazy position to find themselves in heading into the final round and Stephenson said it's a great advertisement for how tight the competition is.
"It's a very close competition but it's something that was anticipated earlier in the year before the ball was bounced," he said.
"It's probably a great advertisement for the comp in terms of how close it is and the quality of sides throughout the comp.
"It's setting up for a pretty cracking finals series."
To guarantee themselves a spot in finals the Tigers will need to grab victory on what is one of the hardest road trips in the Riverina League and defeat the Swans in Griffith.
Only Coolamon and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have beaten the Swans at Exies Oval this season however Stephenson is confident the Tigers have what it takes to get the job done.
"Yeah absolutely I think so," he said.
"It's similar to the Coolamon game where it will take our best to succeed and that's what we plan on bringing and hopefully that set's us up."
After a mid year slump where they lost three consecutive games, the Tigers have bounced back strongly to win four of their last five games.
The midfield group of Jock Cornell, Sam McNaughton and Jackson Kelly have played a major part in their resurgence and Stephenson believed that the trio would again need to have a strong performance if they were to win this weekend.
"Like a lot of weeks it's probably our midfield," he said.
"If we can get on top there it sort of puts us on the front foot a bit and the boys in there have done a really good job in recent weeks.
"Jack and Jock throughout the year and then Sammy McNaughton's come in at the later end of the year and done a really crucial role for us.
"I think if those guys if they can get on top and if Riley Flint can have an impact in the ruck like he's done for the last month or so it puts us on the front foot."
Since coming into the senior side at round 11, Flint has taken on some of the top tier ruckman in the league going up against the likes of GGGM's Dan Foley and Leeton-Whitton's Mason Dryburgh.
Another big challenge awaits this weekend against Nathan Richards and Stephenson was backing in Flint to compete against the dominant Griffith ruckman.
"He's obviously physically up to it," he said.
"Nath Richards is a big physical dominant ruckman so it sets up a really interesting battle for Flynny there.
"It's a great challenge for him."
