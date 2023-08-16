Turvey Park youth girls program thriving year on year

Turvey Park youth girls football coordinator Ryan Mattingly couldn't be happier with the progress of his club's program if he tried.
With teams across all three competition grades, Mattingly said the club has been spoilt with enthusiastic and talented young players over recent years.
Pulling players from the club's netball program, as well as fresh faces from successful school programs, Mattingly said the teams continue to grow in size each season.
"There's been in a few really good girls come through and they started from Auskick with the boys and have been playing for a while, and they're starting to get through to the older grades now," Mattingly said.
"They're just amazing some of them, going from strength to strength, it's been excellent to watch."
Mattingly said the players have all been excited to take the field each week, and praised the success of school programs for giving girls a taste before they move into club footy.
Their youngest teams in particular he said pad out incredibly fast each year, with girls coming from across the club wanting to play.
"We fill our teams from internal Turvey families that have been part of the club for a long time, and new families that have been coming through the Auskick program," he said.
"We just get great numbers, across the league there's nine teams in the under 12s this year which is just amazing from where it started."
The two-year gap between age groups also allows players to meet new people Mattingly said, with the netball program playing in single year age groups.
"They get to experience playing with different girls, the 13s and 14s are together, the 12s and 11s are together, so they step on and get an opportunity to meet and get to know the girls in the other grades," he said.
"They might not get that opportunity because those different grades train on different days and so on."
With a one-club focus across juniors and seniors, and football and netball, Mattingly said it's been great to see the whole Bulldogs community supporting the program.
Senior football players, both from the women's and men's programs, have been assisting at training and men's first grade coach Michael Mazzocchi has even taken on the head role for the under 14s side.
Mattingly said he's thrilled with the progression of the program so far, and can't wait to watch it continue to improve over the coming years.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
