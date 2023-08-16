Wagga rider Byron Dennis is remaining calm ahead of what could be one of the most important weekends of his young career.
The 16-year-old currently holds a 25-point lead in the Australian Motorcross MX3 Championship over Husqvarna rider Jack Mather ahead of the final round in Coolum this weekend.
The teenager could be forgiven for feeling nervous ahead of the final round this weekend but instead he is feeling calm and confident.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Dennis said.
"I don't really feel the nerves too much as it's just another weekend riding bikes really.
"Hopefully it all goes to plan and it should be a really good weekend.
"I'm just looking forward to a great weekend and I'm ready to get into it and have some fun."
With only a maximum of 50 points being available this weekend, Dennis effectively has one hand on the title.
Despite having such a comfortable points lead, Dennis said that he wouldn't be riding too conservatively and instead would look to clinch the championship with a couple of race wins.
"Not really," he said.
"I've had the lead of the championship for quite some time now and it's no different to any other weekend having it really.
"I'll just go in and go for a win and see how it turns out."
The penultimate round of the championship was held over the past weekend and Dennis was able to record two strong results to maintain his lead over Mather.
The teenager was happy with his performance but noted there was a couple of things to work on ahead of the final round.
"I had a good weekend," he said.
"I just need to fix a few things heading into this weekend and it should be an even better weekend."
Dennis and his family have put in a lot of hard work over the years into his budding career and he said that if he were to clinch the title this weekend it would mean a lot.
"It would be a dream come true really," he said.
"It would be awesome to get it done and all the hard work would have paid off."
Following the conclusion of the MX3 championship this weekend, Dennis is planning to return home for a few weeks to rest up and then he will begin training for the upcoming Australian Supercross Series which is set to commence in mid November.
