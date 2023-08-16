WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly expects Miss Kirribilli to make a strong return at Highway level on Saturday.
Miss Kirribilli has run two seconds and a fourth at her three Highway attempts and will be looking to breakthrough at Randwick on Saturday.
The lightly-raced five-year-old has two wins and three seconds to her name from six race starts and is set to resume from a good break in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m).
Miss Kirribilli has been off the scene since November and returns after having bone chips removed from her knee and fetlock.
She warmed up for the Highway with two barrier trials, the latest an effortless victory at Gundagai over 1000m.
Miss Kirribilli has drawn barrier seven with Danny Beasley in the saddle so Donnelly makes the trip full of confidence.
"It's a good barrier on a track she likes so I'm happy with that," Donnelly said.
"Her last trial was good. She's had the two trials to get fitter and she's doing really well.
"She's run well at class three before and it's back to a class two and a wet track won't bother her."
Donnelly expects Miss Kirribilli to lead over the 1100m trip and give a big sight.
Given her issues in the past, Donnelly is not looking too far ahead with the Your Song mare.
"There's another highway in a month's time," he pointed out.
"She hasn't been a sound horse, she's had surgery since she last raced...but she's been good, I've been happy with her soundness wise.
"We're just taking one at a time but there's another highway in a month, we'll get to that, see if she's sound after that and keep going."
Albury mare Rumours Abound will also contest the Highway.
She will need a James McDonald gem after drawing barrier 17.
The Ron Stubbs-trained four-year-old only has three race starts to her name but broke her maiden in dominant style at Wagga at the end of last preparation and returned with a first-up win at Corowa last month.
COROWA Race Club became the latest Southern District club to host a successful set of non-raceday trials on Wednesday.
Some 62 horses went around across eight heats with the trials well-supported by Victorian trainers.
Well-performed Benalla sprinter Magnetic clocked the fastest trial of the morning, winning the final trial by a length and a half in a time of 53.63 for the 900m.
Riddlero, who was second in last month's Narrandera Cup, won the other open trial by seven lengths in a time of 54.11.
ALBURY Racing Club will hope to hold their first race meeting since May next Tuesday.
The club was forced to transfer a number of meetings through winter due to the track not handling the amount of rain that fell.
All eyes are on the sky over the next few days with more rain forecast for what already is a heavy 10 surface.
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin said he will monitor conditions on a day-by-day basis.
"We're aware of the forecast, we're just going to monitor it day-by-day and see how much rain we get," Martin said.
Narrandera will also hold on a TAB meeting on Saturday.
The Narrandera track is rated a good four and they have been received strong support with 134 nominations across the six-race Sky Two card.
WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel prepared an impressive winner on debut at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Sunday.
Twisted Quixote relished every bit of the 1400 metres to take out the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden Handicap in a tight finish with jockey Billy Owen in the saddle.
After failing to get warm in a 900m trial at Corowa in preparation, Twisted Quixote had some support ($31-$21) and came from well back to get there right on the line.
By Prized Icon, Twisted Quixote was an astute $8000 purchase by Gorrel from Kooringal Stud's 2022 online sale.
The three-year-old is also the second winner for Prized Icon after Tropical Squall scored a maiden win at Canterbury in June.
Prized Icon, a second-season sire, stands at Kooringal Stud, who will host their annual stallion parade and open day on Sunday week, August 27.
A WIN is not too far away for the Mick Travers-trained Dynamic One.
The three-year-old flashed home for fifth in what is anticipated to be a strong maiden at Canterbury on Wednesday.
Travers took a team of four to the midweek city meeting and Dynamic One was the eye-catcher, finishing a good fifth.
Dancing In The Sky and Magical Slipper both ran ninth, while Blessed Award finished seventh.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Narrandera (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
