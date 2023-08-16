The prime minister's idea for a public holiday in the event of a Matildas World Cup win has been described by some Wagga locals as a dodgy shout, but others see it as a morality boost.
In a number of interviews with The Daily Advertiser, some people on the city's streets were concerned that the prime minister's idea of a public holiday for the Matildas winning the world cup would hurt local small businesses.
Steve Vieira, a small business owner, believes that the idea lacks notice and has been proposed without prior warning.
"It's hard as an employer to plan around these things a little bit; and I think if it had been a little bit more thought out with a bit more warning I'd be far more open to it," he said.
"It's sort of like shouting someone a beer and then getting the bartender to pay for it afterwards really."
While acknowledgings that her opinion isn't a popular one in Australia, volunteer environmentalist Jenny questioned the need of a holiday for sport.
"I don't think we need a holiday because...I agree with the people who say that businesses are struggling," she said.
"Why do we have to do that sort of stuff every time?...I just think it's just the game really."
Other people that The Daily Advertiser interviewed however seemed far more open to it.
Dennis Tuffy, who is an apple grower based in Tumbarumba, dismissed the concerns of small businesses.
"I employ people too, and I think it's a boost morality wise for all of Australia," he said.
"If they're (small businesses) worried about that (costs of a public holiday) they shouldn't be in business."
Disability worker Harry Wardman, who also supports a public holiday, believes that appreciation comes with a cost.
"I think it's good appreciation towards Matildas, it does come at a cost," he said.
"I'm sure if there was different circumstances, they'd be all for it, as well."
