Refugee Neil Para, walking 1000km to fight for permanent visas, to arrive in Wagga

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
August 16 2023 - 10:00am
Sri Lankan refugee Neil Para, battling blisters and exhaustion, has completed 388km of his 1000km walk for freedom and still only taking his first Riverina steps on Wednesday.

