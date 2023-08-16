ON THE PACE: Micallef's strong run further shifting focus on training

Young trainer David Micallef expects to be doing a lot less starting as his team continues to grow.
With numbers continuing to expand Micallef is venturing further afield and enjoying a good run doing so.
As such it's put pressure on his role as a Harness Racing NSW starter.
However Micallef is more than happy to focus on placing his horses to their best advantage.
"It's very hard to get the draws that you want with the handicapping the way it is, I now believes it's more conditioned racing than it is national ratings as there's too many conditions on the races, because of that factor and that we train so many horses that are up and racing we're trying to split the horses," Micallef said.
"As everything has form we're finding if I'm not careful I can have three or four races in one race.
"I don't want that happening so now I'm in a position to be running at Bathurst and Wagga each week to keep the horses separated."
Micallef scored a double at Riverina Paceway on Friday, with Mary Mourne and Berani both successful, backing up another successful trip to Bathurst on Wednesday where Golden Zara brought up her hat-trick.
"In my last four trips to Bathurst we've had five winners and four seconds so I think we're on the right path," he said.
"We've just got to keep doing what we are doing."
He was also successful with Majoress Jujon at Young on Tuesday.
****
BENDIGO proved to be a happy stomping ground for Riverina connections.
Sugar Apple kicked a big night off with victory for Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley, with stablemate So Sirius in third.
The Bigboss, who is part owned by Michael Boots, took out the $175,000 Nutrien Equine Classic for two-year-old colts and geldings.
He was trained and driven by former Uranquinty horseman Nathan Jack.
Former Leeton driver Mark Pitt not only drove Sugar Apple to victory for his sister-in-law but also won the three-year-old trotting fillies feature on Tradie Lady and the three-year-old fillies feature with Sweet Bella.
Former Temora trainer-driver Rickie Alchin took out the two-year-old fillies feature with Lux Aeterna.
****
THE Riverina-owned Braedos Lad added another Menangle victory to his resume.
The five-year-old backed up a placing last time out after sitting without cover throughout.
It was his second win for the season.
****
PETER Birks made a successful trip south of the border on Thursday.
The West Wyalong trainer produced Hotdelight to win in her second start at Echuca.
The well-bred filly, who is owned by Michael Boots and bred by the Johnson family at The Rock, finished over the top of her rivals to win by a neck.
****
WAGGA will host an eight-race card on Friday.
Leeton then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
